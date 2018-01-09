Wishes Do Come True For Man Wearing A Shirt Asking For A Kidney Donor While At Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is a place full of fantasy and adventure and a lot of magic, but there could be much more than anyone actually anticipated. In August of last year, a 60-year-old man by the name of Robert Leibowitz went to the Magic Kingdom with his family and let the world know a secret. He wore a T-shirt with his personal phone number and letting everyone know that he needed a kidney transplant and desperately. Little did he know that everyone was paying attention.

A woman named Rocio Sandoval was in the Magic Kingdom with her family as well and happened to see Leibowitz pushing a teenage boy in a wheelchair. The man was also wearing a shirt that simply read, “In need of a kidney – O positive – Call 917-597-2651.”

She thought it was for the young boy in the wheelchair and asked to take a picture of his shirt to help spread the word. Leibowitz did not object and the next day, Sandoval learned that it was Robert who needed the kidney and not his teenage son.

Shortly, the image went viral and strangers around the world made the image go viral as they shared it for everyone to see. Well, their hard work paid off.

According to MSN, Robert Leibowitz was able to find a kidney match for his transplant and it came from a complete stranger who happened to see a post of his shirt on Facebook.

The stranger is Richie Sully of Indiana who said that the need to help Leibowitz is something he wanted to do. Not only did he want to help, but Sully realized his intention as soon as he saw Robert’s shirt on social media.

Sully said his friend sent him a link saying “this guy needs a kidney,” and that was all he needed to reach out to Robert.

“My name is Richie. I am O positive. I have an extra kidney [and] you are welcome to it.”

Leibowitz was in shock by the offer from Sully and could not believe it when the Indiana man started testing to determine if he was a match. Sully then flew to New York for more testing in Manhattan, which proved he was a match and Leibowitz had the chance to meet his lifesaver.

“We spent the whole day in the city together. [I] gave him the whole tour. [We] got to know each other, got to bond.”

Surgery is now planned for Jan. 18 and Robert Leibowitz is being cautious about things but hopes it will all work out. Richie Sully Just wants to be one of the many who should do “more when you can,” and this was one of his chances. Looking for a kidney donor, Leibowitz spread the word at Walt Disney World hoping it would work in his favor, and that is exactly what happened with a man from Indiana and a bit of magic.