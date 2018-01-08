Jet Blue Flight’s ‘Unusual Odor’ Prompts Return To Boston Airport — All On Board Given Medical Attention

Passengers and crew reported smelling an “unusual odor” on a Jet Blue flight after they had departed Boston’s Logan Airport on Saturday, which prompted the decision to turn the plane around. The odor suddenly caused the passengers and crew to feel ill and as a precautionary move, the flight diverted back to Logan Airport, from where it had departed.

According to Fox News, the Saturday afternoon flight returned back to the airport about an hour and a half after departing. The illness that came over passengers and crew was thought to be related to that odd smell detected on board the plane. They departed Logan at about 5:00 p.m. and were headed for Punta Cana, but once diverted back to Logan they came in for a landing at 6:24 p.m. in Boston.

According to a statement released by the airline, the crew reported this unusual smell on the plane and also reported that both passengers and crew were feeling ill from this odor. “As a safety precaution,” the plane turned back. Medical personnel was alerted and waiting at the airport when the plane arrived.

According to Fox News, “everyone on board received medical attention and the aircraft will be inspected.” This is the third incident in about six months where a Jet Blue flight had to return to the flight’s departure airport or make an emergency landing because passengers were smelling something that was making them feel sick.

frank_peters / Shutterstock

Back in August a Jet Blue flight that originated in Boston was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York. The flight was headed to California when it was the crew members who suddenly fell ill. According to Local Fox News 25 in an article back in August, the passengers and crew could smell an odor. That same day another incident was unfolding.

View from the Wing calls the two incidents in August “freaky” because people fell ill on two different planes from Jet Blue at the same time. Another incident occurred in August on the same day as the emergency landing in Buffalo.

A Jet Blue flight that departed from Fort Lauderdale and was heading to Barbados. The passengers and crew detected an odor or fumes on board and the flight turned back to Fort Lauderdale.

Several flight crew members on the flight from Boston to San Diego in August that made that emergency landing in Buffalo were taken to the hospital upon landing. While View from the Wing goes on to say how this does happen with other airlines from time to time. They follow that up with: “Still for it to happen to the same airline and not just on the same day but at the same time is… unique.

Now, this weekend’s incident appears to bring this mysterious odor diverting these flights to three within the last six months.