‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Makes A Pitch To Devon, JT’s Plan Backfires & Lily Makes Her Choice

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 9, reveal that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Devon (Bryton James) talk about Brash & Sassy branching out to Europe. They both express relief that Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) catfight with Sharon (Sharon Case) didn’t get any media coverage.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Scott (Daniel Hall) makes a pitch to Devon to buy Hashtag from Newman Enterprises. Young and the Restless spoilers state Devon questions why he wants to leave NE, suggesting it has to do with Abby. Scott believes that Victor (Eric Braeden) will find a way to punish him through Hashtag. Devon promises he will consider helping him out.

At the Chancellor mansion, Cane (Daniel Goddard) tells Maddie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is staying with him. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Mattie’s upset that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) won’t talk to her. Cane believes that if Reed won’t forgive her that says more about him than her.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. tells Cane to be kinder to Reed. He wants Cane to stop acting like Reed’s a “serial killer’– he’s a good kid that is acting out. Cane learns that Mac sent J.T. divorce papers after he refused to come home after the Newman job was over. J.T. thinks that Cane is insecure and should encourage Lily (Christel Khalil) to go to Paris.

J.T. texts Reed, who comes right over to see his dad. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Reed accuses Mattie of ruining his life. She defends herself, stating that she didn’t want him to hurt himself.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby advises Lily that Cane deserves to wait a little while before they get back together. Lily worries that if she leaves, it could end her marriage.

Devon goes to see Victoria about buying Hashtag. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victoria has no plan on selling the media company. They need the site to help Newman’s reputation.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott runs into Abby, who makes fun of him for trying to sell Hashtag to Devon. Abby tells Victoria that she hopes to forget Scott’s name in Paris. It’s a clear sign that another Scott and Abby hookup is coming soon.

Sharon decides to throw a party at her house to celebrate her breakup with Scott. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that instead of being sad about what happened she wants to have a small party with her friends. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) show up to support Sharon.

At first, Mariah didn’t want to stay after Tessa arrived, but she decided to stay to support her mother. Not long after the party started, Abby shows up at Sharon’s door. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby just wanted to apologize to Sharon before heading to Paris. Instead of hearing her out, Sharon invites Abby inside to make her apology in front of the group.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Abby reveals that she is sorry that Sharon got hurt. She mentioned that she feels terrible that Mariah and Faith found out about her “thing” with Scott. Sharon decides to accept her apology, but she warns her she will not get an invite to her next party.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. and Victoria clash on how to handle Reed. J.T. thinks that Victoria is too hard on the teen. However, Victoria believes Reed needs some tough love.

Lily tells Mattie and Charlie goodbye before heading to Paris. Cane isn’t home as he went looking for her to encourage her to go on the trip.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.