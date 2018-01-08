‘Real Housewives’ Star Shannon Beador Is Looking Forward To The ‘Next Chapter’ After Filing For Divorce

Shannon Beador and her husband, David, went their separate ways at the end of last year and as she begins 2018, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is looking forward to embarking on the next chapter of her life.

Days after ringing in the new year with her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador posted a meme on her Instagram page that spoke of taking a breather and moving forward.

“Next chapter can’t come soon enough,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of her January 7 post.

Shannon Beador and David Beador announced they were parting ways with one another in October of last year after 17 years of marriage and three kids, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. Two months later, the longtime reality star and mother of three filed for divorce.

Prior to filing for divorce, Shannon Beador opened up about her marriage problems on The Real Housewives of Orange County and admitted that her living arrangement with David felt more like that of roommates than that of a married couple. Beador also said that her husband was frustrated by her ongoing weight struggles, which began one year prior due to Vicki Gunvalson’s claims of abuse.

Shannon Beador and David Beador’s marriage was targeted at the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 by Vicki Gunvalson, who claimed Shannon had confided in her that her now-estranged husband had been abusive towards her during their marriage. While the Beadors both denied that David was abusive, the allegations against him put stress on Shannon and ultimately, she gained a whopping 40 pounds.

Along with the start of her next chapter, Shannon Beador revealed on Instagram at the end of last week that she was back on her diet and exercising again after admitted indulging during the holidays. Shannon also said that she was never going to like working out.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime in the coming months.