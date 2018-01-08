Walt Disney World Reportedly Adding Bluetooth Door Entry For Those In On Property Resort Hotels

In a world where technological advancements are always about the next big thing, the people at Disney are making sure they keep up with the times. While there are always things being changed to help better accommodate guests at Walt Disney World, even the small things are given lots of attention. With that being said, WDW is reportedly going to add in Bluetooth door entry to its resort hotels and guests will be able to enter with their smartphones.

While this isn’t necessarily a brand new wonder of technology as many hotels around the world have used it, it is new for Walt Disney World. According to a report from WDWNT, it is going to start at just two of the resorts in Central Florida and eventually branch out to others.

Soon, guests will be able to have their Bluetooth connectivity activated on their smartphones and use the My Disney Experience app to enter their resort rooms. It will be as simple as touching their phone to the Mickey head icon on their door and having it unlock since you will be the verified person on the room reservation.

While MagicBands will still work for unlocking your room door, this will simply be another option and quite possibly even easier.

