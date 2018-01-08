Meghan Markle’s Sister Says Their Dad Will Walk Her Down The Aisle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be married on May 19, and there have been plenty of details that have started to emerge in regard to the royal wedding and how the couple plans to make it their own. One of the ways that Markle has been said to be personalizing her wedding to the prince is by having her mother, Doria Ragland, walk her down the aisle, as was previously reported by the Inquisitr. However, it seems that the former Suits actress’ sister, Samantha Grant, believes this is not true.

According to People Magazine, in a new interview with Grant, Meghan Markle’s sister shared that it will be their father, Thomas Markle, who will walk her down the aisle. While there seem to be some conflicting reports over who will walk Markle down the aisle, on January 8, Samantha Grant addressed those reports. In a morning show interview, Meghan Markle’s sister said that as of right now, their father is actually planning to walk his daughter down the aisle in May.

Although there is never been any question of whether or not Thomas Markle would be in attendance at his daughter and Prince Harry’s wedding, according to Grant, their father will be there “one way or the other.” Samantha Grant shared that if there were any rumors out there that seemed to indicate otherwise, they were simply “rubbish.” Grant flat-out stated that Thomas Markle will be at the royal wedding.

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

No invitations have gone out for the wedding as of yet, but Samantha Grant did say that she does hope to be on the list in order to see Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry. However, even if invitations have not yet been sent, it seems as if Grant knows of at least one person who will be there, their father Thomas Markle.

At this point, Meghan Markle has yet to officially comment on who will be walking her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry in May. In fact, even as new details continue to emerge about the plans to make her wedding both unique and traditional, there has been no confirmation from the palace or the couple themselves as to exactly what the royal wedding will include at this time.