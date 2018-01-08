Princess Charlotte Looks Absolutely Adorable As She Attends First Day Of Nursery School, See Pics Here

Today marked another huge day for Princess Charlotte and the royal family!

According to the Kensington Palace Instagram page, the 2-year-old attended her first day of Nursery School this morning at Willcocks Nursery School. The royal Instagram page shared two adorable pictures of Prince George’s younger sister and believe it or not, the photos weren’t professionally taken. In the caption of the photos, Kensington Palace gives photo credit to Charlotte’s mom, Kate Middleton.

The first photo in the set of two shows Charlotte all smiles as she grabs the railing of an outdoor staircase. The tot is matching in a red peacoat, red bow, and red shoes. Charlotte completed her look with dark colored tights as well as a pink scarf and pink backpack.

In the second photo, Charlotte can be seen sitting down on the same staircase, posing for the photo. The 2-year-old looks like a seasoned pro as she smiles big for the camera. It appears as though Charlotte is as cool as a cucumber, and the youngster appears to be very excited for her first day of nursery school.

It’s not surprising that fans of the royal family immediately took to the Palace’s Instagram page to comment on the photos and wish Charlotte well on her first day of school.

“This is overload of swagger & confidence! Love, love, LOVE!!”

“Aaaaww…. Charlotte.. you’re a lady now, not a baby anymore. She is really daddy’s girl,” another fan commented.

In just an hour of being posted, The first photo has already gained over 218,000 likes over 3,000 comments. Likewise, the second photo earned over 220,000 likes and over 3,400 comments. It’s clear to see that the Instagram page’s 2.9 million plus followers simply can’t get enough of Princess Charlotte.

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, the duke and duchess decided to send Charlotte to a different school than her older brother, George. The 4-year-old currently attends Westacre Montessori School since it was near the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk. Now, William, Kate, and their children are living at Kensington Palace, and it just made more sense the send Charlotte to a school closer to their home.

Furthermore, the two schools take a different approach to learning. Where Prince George’s school focuses on a student’s independence, Princess Charlotte’s school focuses on instilling good manners in a gentle way. Obviously, this is perfect practice for a little princess.

The duke and duchess will welcome a third child to their family this coming April.