‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu Leads Nathan Into Danger – Dante And Maxie Furious

The latest General Hospital spoilers from the soap magazines reveal that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) will soon be in danger because of Peter August (Wes Ramsey). All the groundwork was laid last week for the big reveal that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is not only Nathan’s father but is also Peter’s father as well. That makes them half-brothers, but only one knows the truth – and that’s the mysterious new guy in town.

Peter Wants His Father Dead And Uses Lulu

If you missed the signs, you could see the clues linking Peter to Faison here. The manuscript “The Severed Branch” had someone named Octavian going after his father. Octavian was the first emperor of Rome, and he changed his name to Augustus, which is awfully close to Peter’s last name. There are more hints that Peter is Faison’s other son, plus there’s the scheme that the publisher has in the works. Peter is using Lulu to locate Faison so he can take him down.

Recent General Hospital spoilers from a Soap Central recap reveal that Peter is manipulating Lulu to find out where his father is hiding. Peter encouraged Lulu to score an interview with Faison and said she could use her “detective husband” to chase down his location. Peter also said if Lulu could land an interview with Faison “it would make her career.” Lulu has no clue that Peter is using her, and she ran to the PCPD to see if Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) had any info. A new sneak peek shows Lulu asking questions.

SNEAK PEEK: Maxie wants to keep her baby as far away from Faison as possible. https://t.co/03Bfeu4qbj #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 7, 2018

Dante Angry At Nathan Over Lulu

This week, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that on Thursday, January 11, Dante is furious at Nathan and it’s about Lulu. Since Dante shut Lulu down and won’t give her any hints on where the PCPD thinks Faison might be, she turns to Nathan. Lulu finds a helping hand with her husband’s partner because Nathan also wants Faison found. Nathan doesn’t want a joyful reunion with his dad – he wants to see him locked up, so he’s not a threat to his baby. Maxie is terrified Faison’s evil might infect their baby.

When Nathan and Lulu join forces, Dante is aggravated because he thinks his partner is putting Lulu in danger. Considering Faison’s murderous past, Dante is right to be worried. Faison has killed so many people and considering how much he hates Lulu’s dad Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), he might take great joy in harming his enemy’s child. Both Lulu and Nathan have daddy drama that ties back to Faison and could put them both at risk, plus Peter has his own agenda.

Maxie begs Mac to help her & Nathan disappear on @GeneralHospital! But is there anywhere they can hide? —> https://t.co/DRyBPo7qns #GH #Naxie pic.twitter.com/UKYeZ7MH9C — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) January 8, 2018

Maxie Worried About Nathan’s Fate

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) has a disturbing nightmare this week the same day that Nathan upsets Dante by agreeing to help Lulu chase Faison. Maxie’s nightmare is about Faison and what he might do to Nathan and their baby. A new ABC GH promo shows that after her bad dream, Maxie begs Mac Scorpio (John J. York) to hide them away out of town but that won’t happen and Nathan decides it’s up to him to keep them safe in Port Charles.

Nathan believes if Faison is locked away, then his and Maxie’s baby will be safe. However, a new blind item about General Hospital in Soap Digest indicates that a contract actor is leaving and it could be Ryan Paevey. He’s got lots of movie roles in the works, and the blind item said that it’s the actor’s choice to leave the ABC soap. Given this blind item and Nathan helping Lulu chase his uber-dangerous dad, it could very well be that Nathan’s destined for a date with death.

Why is Obrecht so scared of telling Nathan the truth? Tune into an exciting, all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/y7Q5QocTTo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2018

If Nathan Dies, Maxie Might Not Forgive Lulu

Just as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) shot Dante before he knew he was his son, Faison might kill Nathan with no clue that he’s his child with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). GH loves to recycle plots, so this could happen. Right now, Maxie’s life is perfect. She’s pregnant with Nathan’s child, they’re married, and she’s in a state of bliss. If Lulu chasing an interview with Faison gets Nathan killed, Maxie might never forgive her bestie.

GH spoilers from the blind item say the death and exit occur soon, so be sure to keep an eye on Nathan’s dangerous daddy dilemma. Catch up now on the latest GH scoop on Drew’s risky memory recovery procedure, the reveal that Franco didn’t push Drew down the stairs, Nelle and Ava joining forces, and who reveals the JaSam kiss to Drew. Watch ABC every day and then check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.