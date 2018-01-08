Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes’ Speech Leads To Clamor For Presidential Run In 2020

Oprah Winfrey’s fans are calling her to run in 2020 after her inspirational speech at the Golden Globes.

The media mogul gave the speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Hollywood circles and social media went wild after the barnstorming speech from the TV icon, with many asking for her to square-off against Trump during the next presidential election.

Oprah’s longtime partner Stedman Graham speaking to The Los Angeles Times said if the people wanted her to run in the U.S. election, she would definitely do it. This is the first time that someone close to the media mogul was vocal about her nursing any ambitions for the presidency.

Even NBC’s official Twitter account declared Oprah as the future president of America in an unprecedented approval, the Daily Mail is reporting.

A heavily politicized Golden Globes, held on Sunday, was further electrified by the speech from Oprah Winfrey as she received her award. The 63-year-old in her acceptance speech delivered a stirring monologue imploring everyone to speak up against injustice and stand for unity, referencing Rosa Parks, Sidney Poitier, Recy Taylor, and the #TimesUp movement.

Oprah’s speech, which was originally billed for only three minutes, received an avalanche of approval and garnered an online #Oprah2020 momentum on social media. During her acceptance speech, the 63-year-old received three standing ovations.

The votes are in: Oprah Winfrey won the night https://t.co/bueoAJBdn1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 8, 2018

On the night, the spark for the billionaire to run for the White House was started by host Seth Meyers. The late-night TV host had joked about how he poked fun at the present president at a White House Correspondents Dinner over how unqualified he would be and yet he became the 45th president of America.

So he made a joke telling Winfrey she would never be president, indirectly hoping that she would make it into the Oval Office, per a report from the Washington Examiner.

“Some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

here's the full oprah speech https://t.co/m679tU0VK7 — aaron edwards (@aaronmedwards) January 8, 2018

However, not everyone has jumped on the Oprah for president bandwagon. Most have disagreed with the former TV host vying for political office, arguing that the U.S. could do without another celebrity president with minimal experience in politics. Others felt that Hillary Clinton lost the election because America was not ready for a female president, reasoning that a black female president would equally fail.

This is not the first call for Oprah to enter the presidential race in 2020. If Oprah Winfrey eventually runs for president in 2020, the world may look back on her Golden Globes speech and compare it to Barack Obama’s keynote address at the 2004 Democratic Convention.

According to the New York Times, it was that speech which galvanized the Chicago politician into the hearts of Americans and made him the 44th president of the United States.