Poll: Donald Trump Approval Ratings At Just 39 Percent, Even After GOP Tax Plan Passes

President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at just 39 percent, even after he and Republican legislators were able to jam through a GOP sponsored tax plan that represents the administration’s first major piece of legislation to pass through Congress.

Gallup researchers added the 39 percent approval rating represents a 6-point drop from where Trump kicked off his presidency back in January. Overall, Trump averaged just a 39 percent approval rating for all of 2017, according to Gallup.

Despite the putrid numbers, Trump’s current approvals represent a four-point uptick over where they stood just weeks ago when he dipped to a Gallup poll low of just 35 percent.

Just how long the upswing may last is debatable, giving the Trump backed tax plan rates even lower than the president’s yearlong approvals.

A recent NBC News–Wall Street Journal poll found just 24 percent of Americans backed the plan and believed it to be good idea.

Meanwhile, Team Trump is busy doing everything it can to improve his numbers.

The Donald Trump’s “Inaugural Year Approval Poll” recently came under fire by critics who belittled it for building in safeguards that make it virtually impossible for voters to express any dissatisfaction they may have with Trump’s job performance.

Set up by the joint fundraising committee of Trump’s reelection campaign and Republican National Committee, the survey offers respondents no opportunity to give a negative review of Trump’s first 12-months in office.

More specifically, to the question of “how would you rate President Trump’s first year in office,” the question only offers the options of “great,” “good,” “okay,” and “other.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

By comparison, visitors to the page are also asked the same question about Trump predecessor and former president Barack Obama, with the answer options in that instance readily offering the choice of “poor” as an additional response option.

Based on recent polling numbers, Trump supporters might have good reason to perhaps seek to fudge the numbers as much as they’re able to in the name of trying to make sure the president doesn’t look bad in a poll created by those who remain as some of his biggest backers.

A recent Associated Press-NORC poll found that Trump is the most unpopular first-year president ever, garnering just 32 percent approval for his job performance.

With a disapproval rating of 67 percent, more than half of Trump’s critics added they “strongly disapprove” of his job performance in the White House.

In addition, seven in 10 respondents, or 70 percent of voters, said they believe the country is “headed in the wrong direction.”