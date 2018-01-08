Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Star Reportedly Ready To Turn Back On Fame To Be A Regular Mom

Kylie Jenner is certainly one of the most popular stars of her generation. But although it appears that fame and fortune are unavoidably part of her life, especially being a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, a new report revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is ready to turn her back on her celebrity lifestyle to be a regular mom.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kylie Jenner is considering leaving show business for good. Her much-talked-about pregnancy has allegedly changed her outlook on life a lot that it made her want to live peacefully and away from the spotlight. The insider shared that, “Kylie has even talked about wanting to be out of the public eye permanently, and focusing fully on being a mom and businesswoman.”

For those who have been following the 20-year-old TV personality’s life, this new claim of her wanting to live a normal life is not something new at all. Despite all her success, Kylie Jenner has repeatedly noted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life Of Kylie series that she is just not born to be popular like her other siblings. While her sisters embraced fame with open arms, she shared that she is just not a fan of it.

@hollywoodreporter A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Being a part of reality TV’s first family, Kylie Jenner is definitely living an extravagant lifestyle. It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is still the reigning queen of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but the Life Of Kylie star is quickly catching up to her big sister.

Kylie Jenner was just 9-years-old when the American reality television series first aired on the E! cable network. Now that she’s all grown up and has expanded her brand, and even built her own empire, it made her even more popular than she already was before.

With her success, Kylie Jenner should have already gotten used to all the attention by now, but she isn’t. The young entrepreneur still mentions her anxiety attacks in earlier episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life of Kylie, so how much more now that she is reported to be pregnant with her first child.

Kylie Jenner has yet to address all the pregnancy rumors.