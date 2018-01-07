Meghan Markle Reportedly Seen At Vera Wang Boutique On Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle has reportedly been seen at the boutique of legendary wedding dress designer, Vera Wang. The Daily Mail reports that Markle has returned to L.A since she and husband-to-be Prince Harry announced their engagement in late November. According to The Daily Mail, during that time, she allegedly visited Vera Wang’s boutique on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.

The “boutique” on Rodeo is a 6,000 square foot, split level retail space that was previously occupied by Hermès, Architectural Digest notes. Wang’s bridal gowns are showcased on the second floor. The 68-year-old American fashion designer opened her first flagship bridal salon in New York City in 1990 and has since become one of the biggest names in wedding dress designs. So, it’s easy to imagine that Markle may have had an appointment there if she was in L.A.

Since the royal engagement announcement, there’s been lots of speculation about who will design Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. A fashion designer that seems to be in the running is the Isreali couturier, Inbal Dror. According to an article in the Jerusalem Post, palace officials asked Dror’s to submit sketches for wedding dress designs. Three sketches were submitted and they were later posted on Instagram, Business Insider reports. Each of the designs features high collars with what look like lacy details on the bodice. One of them has a voluminous A-line skirt while the other two had more mermaid-style skirts.

But when Business Insider contacted a spokesperson for Inbal Dror, they did not confirm that Kensington Palace had requested sketches from her. But the spokesperson admitted that they were responding to The Bridal Council’s initiative designed to provide Meghan Markle with wedding dress sketches.

Even though Kate Middleton chose Sarah Burton, the creative director at Alexander McQueen to design her wedding dress, Markle doesn’t necessarily have to choose a British designer. The British Fashion Council chairman, Harold Tillman, told The Daily Mail that he wouldn’t be surprised if the former Suits actress chose a non-British designer since she is American herself. He added that the U.K risks isolating itself if they insist that she chooses a designer born in Britain.