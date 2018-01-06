Tiny Harris: Xscape Tour Reportedly Saved Ailing Marriage With T.I. After Cheating Scandal

Tiny Harris’ marriage to T.I. has been saved through the singer’s recent decision to make a comeback with her Xscape group, it has been alleged.

Tiny, who had filed for divorce in December 2016, allegedly had no plans to reconcile with the rapper following claims that he had cheated on her with multiple women — which the “Just Kickin’ It” hitmaker confirmed on social media weeks later.

Their reconciliation reportedly happened out of the blue, but from what was gathered, when the duo talked about a possible reunion last summer, they knew that if it was to happen, they would need to be completely committed to one another.

Tiny Harris didn’t want to feel disrespected by her husband any longer and he reportedly promised to change his ways and focus his attention on nothing other than his children and his wife.

With Tiny having been on tour for the past couple of months, Hollywood Life is now reporting that the singer being on tour has strengthened their relationship drastically.

Sources tell the publication that Tiny being on tour has really helped the couple get closer to one another following their six-month break from each other.

T.I. has been supporting Harris at several concerts and he is immensely proud of her success with her group members, which has ultimately opened new opportunities for the 42-year-old to return to the studio and release new music for her fans.

T.I. loves that his wife is staying busy by working in the industry again — after all, before he found fame as a rapper, it was Tiny Harris who was already a well-known name through the success she was having with her R&B group in the ’90s.

Tiny is believed to be making a significant amount of money from the tour, and with her already having recorded new music with Xscape, she’s well on her way to relaunch her music career, and T.I. couldn’t be happier for his wife.

The “Whatever U Like” star isn’t present at every show, but it’s said that even when he can’t make it to one of Tiny’s concerts, they are constantly FaceTiming one another — but even the current distance between them is doing them some good.