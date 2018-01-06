Kaia Gerber And Presley Gerber Channel Mom Cindy Crawford For New Calvin Klein Campaign

It’s no secret that Cindy Crawford’s children are following in her footsteps. Both Kaia Gerber, 16, and Presley Gerber, 18, are already making names for themselves in the fashion industry, appearing on some of the same runways and in some of the same magazines as Crawford had done years earlier. Now, the sibling models are appearing together as a part of a new Calvin Klein ad campaign.

Calvin Klein Promotes Familial Unity with New Ad Campaign

According to E! News, Calvin Klein is launching a new ad campaign to promote their designer jeans and they want to use the spots to promote family values. The best way to do that seems to be by enlisting the help of real life siblings, because the fashion designer has just signed Kaia and Presley Gerber to promote their jeans and their familial values.

The siblings have already appeared together in photographed advertisements, enticing consumers to buy into the idea that Calvin Klein is embracing family with their campaign.

One of the ads features Presley and Kaia Gerber sitting on a comforter on the floor of a building that might be a barn or similar country setting. The brother and sister are seen cuddling together arm in arm. In the upper right corner is a bright red rectangle with “Our youth” and the #MyCalvins hashtag printed above the fashion designer’s company name.

Kaia Gerber and Brother Presley Proudly Promote Family

Harper’s Bazaar reports that the photos were taken by Willy Vanderperre and are intended to promote a return to family values. The campaign’s concept is intended to promote greater unity, especially between strong people. The quilt upon which the Gerber teens sit is described as a “traditional American quilt,” reinforcing the idea that Calvin Klein is attempting to promote a return to a simpler and more sociable way of life.

“This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families – both born and made – to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us,” a statement from Calvin Klein read.

This ad campaign is a first for Kaia Gerber, who has not modeled for Calvin Klein previously. Last fall, she made her first runway appearances at New York Fashion Week, before heading out to model at similar events at London, Milan, and Paris.

Presley Gerber, on the other hand, has worked with Calvin Klein. The 18-year-old had been working on the #MyCalvins campaign throughout the 2016 fall season.