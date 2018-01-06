Trump Makes White House Staff, Interns Buy ‘Fire And Fury’ Books To ‘Dispose Of Them,’ But Forgets PDF, Kindle

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump is pretty angry about Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury book, as reported by the Inquisitr. As seen in the below tweet from Trump’s official Twitter account, the president deemed Wolff “a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book.” Trump retweeted a mock-up of Michael’s Fire and Fury book, also seen below, from the official GOP Twitter account, which replaced the title Fire and Fury with Liar and Phony above a photo of Wolff. Dubious claims about the best-selling book surround Michael’s photo, which has replaced Trump’s angry visage on the mock-up cover of the book, which states that the “reviews are in…”

In real life, Amazon reports that the Kindle version of Fire and Fury currently enjoys the coveted “Amazon Best Sellers Rank” of No. 1 in the “Paid in Kindle Store” books category. The retailer lists the hardcover and audio CD versions of Fire and Fury as sold out, not shipping again until two to five weeks from now. Oddly, President Trump himself could be directly contributing to the hot sales of the book – and not just from threatening Wolff with cease-and-desist letters that attempted to block the publication of the runaway best-seller.

Trump having interns/staffers go out & buy as many copies of Fire & Fury as they can & then making them "dispose of them." One staffer came back w/ 20+ copies. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 5, 2018

According to the popular Twitter account “Rogue WH Snr Advisor,” which enjoys more than 159,000 followers and purports to present news directly from the West Wing, Trump has allegedly sent White House employees and interns on a mission to buy as many copies as they can find of Fire and Fury to “dispose of them.”

Such an old-school move may have worked in the days prior to Kindle e-book versions and pilfered PDF copies of Fire and Fury being read and shared across devices aplenty. However, if true, such tactics would only serve to seemingly drive up sales of the hardcopy versions of the book. One White House employee allegedly brought more than 20 copies of Fire and Fury back to the White House.

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Indeed, Google Trends reports a surge in terms like “Fire and Fury çeviri” with çeviri meaning translation, indicating worldwide interest in the book. Folks are searching for excerpts from Fire and Fury more than 130 percent over normal, as well as for information about where to buy the hot Fire and Fury book.