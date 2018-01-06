‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teased Jiren’s Savageness Over Vegeta

You all know by now that Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 focuses on Vegeta and Jiren, with Goku and the rest of Team Universe 7 on the sidelines. Further, the spoilers presented from the previous weeks pictured the intense battle between the Prince of Saiyans and Universe 11’s strongest Pride Trooper. Although we saw Vegeta landing punches to Jiren in the show’s preview, it was very evident that the Saiyan is no match to Universe 11’s fierce warrior. In addition to what we know so far in the coming episodes, Vegeta incurring severe damaged during his battle with Jiren, thus, resulting in Goku’s action to help out his comrade.

We somehow believe that Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 is one of the most spoiled episodes in the Tournament of Power arc. Well, aside from the constant theories brought up by fans and spoilers published by various media outlets, the Dragon Ball Super official account also spread out screenshots via Twitter, which apparently, intensify the anticipation of every fan around the world. This action also proves the immersive response of fans through delving into more in-depth information in Dragon Ball Super.

So, talking back to the Vegeta and Jiren encounter, the Pride Trooper beat the Saiyan too severely to the point it is considered as Vegeta’s most shameful battle. As the spoilers suggest, “Vegeta loses to Jiren without even being able to put a decent fight.”

Unable to put a decent fight caused a massive outcry for Vegeta’s fans over Dragon Ball Super. But, we’re not going on that note, what’s highlighted in this article is Jiren’s brutality over Vegeta, and these Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 screengrabs proves this claim.

@DB_super2015 shared a series of photos taken from Dragon Ball Super Episode 122. On the picture above, we see Jiren with his intense war face on, wiping out what seems to be Vegeta’s Galick Gun. We first witnessed Jiren’s power in Dragon Ball Super after his encounter with Goku.

What made Jiren more savage is the fact he also put the Super Saiyan Blue transformation (which we know before as the most prominent form next to the gods) to complete and utter shame. With Vegeta, Jiren continues his savageness putting Vegeta’s Galick Gun into nothingness. Apparently, Vegeta responded with 100 percent shock. Following this photo of Jiren is Vegeta looking surprised at how lightly Jiren took his attack.

On the other hand, @DB_super2015 also posted a picture of Whis appearing to be in a conversation with an unknown character. The spoilers teased fans about the drastic margin of power levels between the two warriors. Vegeta, going at his at-most power and was lighthandedly taken by Jiren, and this could be the subject of Whis’s discussions.

Aside from these photos, Dragon Ball Super also posted other scenes and events in the coming Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 and the following episodes on Twitter. So far, what’s remarkably clear for now is the clean and detailed animation set for the future events in the Tournament of Power. For sure, Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 is going to be an epic one, and you should not miss it.