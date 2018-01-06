Dennis Clark: Former Kansas Nurse Who Sexually Assaulted Anesthetized Patients Sentenced To Prison

The Johnson County District Court in Kansas City, Kansas has sentenced a former nurse to nearly 13 years in prison after it was established that he sexually assaulted several patients under his care. According to CBS News, the accused individual identified as Dennis E. Clark was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in prison on Friday. According to the report, Dennis was accused of sexually assaulting patients who were under anesthesia. Dennis reportedly committed the offense multiple times throughout his career that spanned several years. He is reported to have admitted to his crime that was committed in various hospitals located across Overland Park and Kansas City.

It was back in November at the start of his trial that 50-year-old Clark pleaded no contest to the charges leveled against him. By the end of the trial, he was found guilty of one count of aggravated sodomy. Clarke reportedly also entered into a plea agreement due to which several other charges leveled against him were dismissed. These charges were of less serious nature and involved two other patients, the report added. Apart from the sexual assault charges, Clark was also accused of exposing himself to his neighbors who lived near his home in Gardner. As a part of his plea agreement, these charges were dismissed as well.

OP hospital nurse sentenced for sexual assault of anesthetized patient https://t.co/fsltPL8FR8 — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) January 5, 2018

According to investigators, the incidents that eventually led to Clark’s arrest and subsequent sentencing happened at the Menorah Medical Center located in Overland Park. Clark was an employee at the hospital between 2010-11. In 2011, he left his job at Menorah and started working at the Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. It was only three years later, in 2014 that two patients reported them being sexually assaulted by Clark. After the first two women reported the incident, two more women reported similar incidents. Following a slew of complaints, the Kansas City police launched an investigation at the end of which Clark was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. After his arrest, a fourth woman came forward with her complaint and the prosecutors had to amend all the charges against the accused and included two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Post the sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington said that Clark took advantage of people when they were at their most vulnerable. District Judge Thomas Sutherland went on to add that it was difficult to find the language to describe Clark’s actions.

“Reprehensible doesn’t seem quite adequate,” he added.

Following his arrest, The Kansas board of nursing revoked Clark’s registered nursing license. At the end of his sentence, Clark will have to register himself as a sex offender for the rest of his life as per the terms of his plea agreement.