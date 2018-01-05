‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’: Kim Zolciak Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Kroy Biermann On Instagram

Kim Zolciak and her family, including husband Kroy Biermann, celebrated the New Year holiday in Turks and Caicos, and as they did, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a racy photo of her hubby.

According to a new report, Kim Zolciak, who also stars on her own spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, posted an image of herself and Kroy Biermann sitting on the beach together. In the photo, Biermann appeared to be sporting a tiny Speedo. Right away, fans began commenting about Biermann’s unmentionables.

“Anymore pics of your man in those speedos?! Hot damn!!” one person wrote in the comments section of the photo.

On January 4, OK! Magazine reported on the photo at hand, telling readers that Kim Zolciak’s husband was showing off “his junk” in the revealing photo shared by the longtime reality star.

Also during her vacation, as the report revealed, Kim Zolciak posted a photo of Kroy Biermann in a pair of board shorts and a T-shirt and applauded the former NFL player for being an amazing father to their six children. As fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star well know, Zolciak and Biermann share four young children, including six-year-old Kroy Jagger, 5-year-old Kash Kade, and four-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, and Biermann also serves as a stepfather to Zolciak’s two older children, 20-year-old Brielle and 16-year-old Ariana.

According to OK! Magazine, Kim Zolciak recently made headlines after sparking rumors on Twitter which suggested she would be returning to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 11. As fans of the series will recall, Zolciak rejoined the show last year for Season 10 but only signed onto a part-time role. Meanwhile, Nene Leakes, who also rejoined the show last year, was awarded her own beach as she signed onto a full-time role, much like the one she had for the first several seasons of the show.

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcille, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.