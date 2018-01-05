‘American Idol’ Invites Carrie Underwood Back To Perform Despite Her Injury

Carrie Underwood recently revealed that she had a nasty fall at her home that left her with 40-50 stitches on her face, and the Inquisitr shared the details about her unfortunate accident. Carrie originally stated that she had hurt her wrist but later told fans that the fall was a bit worse, and she might look different when people see her.

Hollywood Life reported that Carrie Underwood had been invited to come back to American Idol. A series insider said they want her back on the show again. The insider mentioned that they have an open door policy when it comes to Carrie, and she is welcome back anytime that she wishes.

Carrie Underwood got her start on American Idol. The small town girl from Oklahoma had never even flown before she went to the show, and now her life has completely changed because she won.

The insider said that American Idol doesn’t mind if Carrie looks different when she gets back on stage, even though she has said that her appearance might be a bit different due to her injuries. The source says that they would like Carrie to perform, mentor or do anything she wants on the show. They have already picked the judges, and she isn’t one of them, but country singer Luke Bryan will be there.

You have to wonder if they might be using her injury as a way to boost ratings, but the source says that isn’t the case. Regardless, if Carrie Underwood makes her first appearance after sharing that she was injured, then the fans are going to tune in so they can see how she looks.

Don’t miss American Idol when it returns. Fans are going to have to wait and see if Carrie Underwood returns to the show, but American Idol just wouldn’t be the same without an appearance from Carrie at some point. American Idol will return in March of 2018, and this time around, it is on ABC.