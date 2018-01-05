‘Saga Of Tanya The Evil’ Season 2 Teased: ‘Youjo Senki’ Movie Release Date Confirmed For 2018

The Youjo Senki anime franchise just hinted heavily that Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2 could be announced in January of 2018. What’s more, director Yutaka Uemura recently announced that a Youjo Senki movie is slated to come out first.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the series declared that the Youjo Senki anime would get a re-run broadcast in Japan, but they also said there would be an “ultra-important announcement” 30 minutes past midnight in the early morning of January 9, 2018. The tweet did not specify whether the announcement was related to the second season or perhaps even a live-action movie, but there is a good reason to think they are referring to Youjo Senki Season 2.

The second announcement released today by Kadokawa’s NewType magazine came exactly one year after Youjo Senki first aired in Japan. Director Uemura announced that the Saga Of Tanya The Evil movie will be a recap film that covers the events of the anime TV series that aired between January and March of 2017.

While some anime fans may be disappointed to hear it is only a recap movie, such films are often used to prime the audience for a second season. So, do not be too surprised if Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2 is announced next.

Un film animé pour le light novel Tanya The Evil (Yôjo Senki)https://t.co/h9UTSV1OuT pic.twitter.com/q8pNEFw0rS — Manga Mag (@MangaMag) January 5, 2018

Youjo Senki Manga And Light Novels Coming Out In English

The story of Tanya Degurechaff started life in the Youjo Senki light novel series written by author Carlo Zen and illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki. The pair launched the books back in 2013, and the series is currently up to the eighth novel. Youjo Senki Volume 9 is scheduled for release in Japan on January 12, 2018.

Yen Press purchased the English translation publishing rights from the Japanese publisher, Enterbrain. The first novel was published in December of 2017, and the second book is scheduled for March 20, 2018. Book 3 will come out on July 17, 2018.

The books were adapted into an anime series that ran for 12 episodes during the winter of 2017. The ending of the current anime corresponds to Chapter 5 of Youjo Senki Volume 3, which is a light novel called “The Finest Hour.” There is also a manga adaptation of the story that will begin publishing in English in February of 2018, but the manga’s story (which is up to Volume 7 in Japanese) has not caught up with the anime yet.

For those wanting spoilers for Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2, previous articles from the Inquisitr have provided a summary of what happens next in the book series. Stay tuned for more news about Youjo Senki Season 2!