WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar To Turn Against Friend At ‘Royal Rumble’ 2018 PPV

There are recent WWE rumors suggesting that two SmackDown Live friends may be headed for a bitter breakup. Over the past several months, WWE fans have seen several superstars align with one another, as well as a few moments where teammates split up. One of those moments was in the past few months when Mojo Rawley attacked his tag team partner, Zack Ryder, from behind. Another duo that has formed the “Yep” movement involves former foes Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who have teamed up to fight the powers that be on SmackDown.

In a rumor roundup report from Cageside Seats, it’s mentioned that the Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship could bring an interesting story with it. The rumor is that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could enter into a feud starting with this match. The two have famously feuded over the years, but the belief is this all might lead to the duo squaring off at WrestleMania 34 in a singles match. There have been rumors suggesting that Kevin Owens might win the WWE Championship ahead of Mania, but the belief is that would set up John Cena vs. Kevin Owens at the pay-per-view. That could also point to John Cena winning this year’s Royal Rumble match should Owens win the title at the event.

‘WWE Smackdown Live’ stars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could feud after the ‘Royal Rumble’ PPV. WWE

As far as Sami Zayn goes, he has yet to capture any championship on the main roster. If WWE were really looking to shake things up, they could have Owens win the WWE title after backstabbing Zayn in the match to get the win. From there, Zayn would show up and win the Royal Rumble match to be able to challenge for the title on “the grandest stage of them all.” That particular scenario would make a good number of fans excited but probably won’t be the outcome that WWE has penciled in for the men’s Rumble match.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have feuded quite a bit in the past, whether it was on the NXT roster as former friends or once they arrived on the main roster. However, 2017 brought a new chapter to their situation with Zayn stepping in to aid Owens in a win against Shane McMahon in their Hell in a Cell match. This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve feuded, or that Owens has attacked a tag team partner, as fans saw the same situation happen between “best friends” Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens on Raw.

That said, fans will need to wait and see if a feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn starts at the upcoming pay-per-view. They’ll be working in a triple threat match against current WWE Champion AJ Styles, so there’s a strong possibility both heels will be trying to get the victory. The Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, January 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.