Stassi Schroeder On Exposing Her Life On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ And Her Future Plans For Marriage And Kids

Stassi Schroeder has been featured on Vanderpump Rules for six seasons, and so far, she doesn’t appear to have any regrets.

While the longtime reality star admits that she isn’t always the best role model, she’s having fun appearing on one of Bravo TV’s most popular shows, and after starring on the series for years, she claims she has gotten used to the cameras capturing her highs and lows.

“I am so used to it that it would be weird if it wasn’t [on the show],” Stassi Schroeder explained to Bustle on January 4.

Although Stassi Schroeder has gone through a number of hardships on Vanderpump Rules, including painful splits from Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher, she told the outlet that she’s always been someone who likes to live her life as an open book. As she explained, she prefers that her audience sees her for exactly who she is as opposed to keeping secrets from the cameras.

Stassi Schroeder went on to say that despite the fact that she is currently single, her mother continues to push the idea of settling down and having kids.

“She’s like, ‘I just want grandchildren. That’s it,'” Stassi Schroeder explained.

However, Stassi Schroeder is in no mood to settle down at this point in time and says that marriage and children aren’t quite on her radar. That said, she would love to eventually tie the knot and have kids sometime in her late 30s, which are nearly a decade away.

“I really want to be like an older mom. I’d be perfectly happy having kids in my late 30s or getting married in my late 30s,” she explained to Bustle.

Stassi Schroeder was involved in a committed, years-long relationship with Patrick Meagher when Vanderpump Rules Season 6 began filming, but in August of last year, as production continued, the couple endured a messy split and ended their on-again, off-again romance after four years. Since then, Schroeder has been enjoying time with her friends, including Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, and traveling on fun getaways with Rachael O’Brien.

