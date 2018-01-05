Logan Paul Has Not Been Fired From His First Major Acting Role After Suicide Forest Controversy

Logan Paul’s controversial video showing a suicide isn’t hurting his future career in Hollywood. Despite enormous backlash from both fans and celebrities online, the YouTube star has not been fired from his first major acting role, though that might not last much longer.

Paul Doesn’t Get Fired After Suicide Controversy

According to TMZ, Paul is set to star in Jeffrey Reddick’s new horror film, titled Superstition: The Rule of 3’s. Falconer Productions is producing the flick and the CEO of the company, Doug Falconer, recently commented on Paul’s role in the project.

Falconer revealed that Paul is still set to play the lead character in the movie, though he admitted that he had not heard about Paul’s suicide controversy. Falconer then said that he would double check with the producers of the movie, which may not be a good sign for Paul.

Paul Takes A Break From Social Media

Polygon reports that Paul put his YouTube channel on pause in light of all the public outcry. Paul received a lot of backlash after he shared a video that showed a man who had committed suicide by hanging. Paul’s 15 million subscribers watched the video in shock, and many couldn’t believe that he uploaded it.

After all the criticism, Paul tweeted about taking some time off to reflect, though he assured everyone that the break wasn’t permanent. Some of Paul’s more loyal fans begged him to return, yet a good majority said that he was doing the right thing.

Will Paul’s Fans Ultimately Forgive Him?

Paul also released an apology video on YouTube, asking his followers to forgive him for uploading the suicide video. He also addressed how he laughed in the video after seeing the body of the dead man.

“The reactions that you saw on tape were raw, unfiltered,” Paul shared. “None of us knew how to act or feel. I should have never posted the video, I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things I should have done differently, but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

Paul’s YouTube Future Remains Bright

Despite all the drama, Paul’s following on YouTube continues to grow. Paul currently gets around 21,000 new subscribers every day. This number is significantly lower than what he usually gets, which was above 50,000 subscribers daily.

It isn’t clear when Logan Paul will upload another video, but he should keep in mind that his actions can affect his budding movie career.