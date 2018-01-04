‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jealous Chelsea Spills Christian’s Paternity After Nick Comforts Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Christian Newman’s kidnapping ordeal, combined with the split of Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), set the stage for Sharon and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to get another shot at love. But will Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) take it gracefully when Nick gets cozy with heartbroken Sharon? It doesn’t seem likely since Y&R rumors hint that Christian’s paternity secret will come out soon and sources say Chelsea spills the long-awaited truth.

Nick Cruel To Chelsea Over Kid Snatching

At the GCAC on Thursday’s episode, the Y&R recap from She Knows Soaps reveals that Nick said some harsh things to his honey about Chelsea losing his son. Nick accused Chelsea of getting involved in Sharon and Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) brawl when it was none of her business. Nick told Chelsea that Nick is his son, not hers, and ranted at her. He even followed her across the GCAC to start the argument a second time. Chelsea was brutally stung by the cruel things Nick said.

Now it turns out that Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) had help from Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) stealing Christian away from the club. Christian didn’t just wander off, he was taken, so it’s not Chelsea’s fault. Later, after Nick and Chelsea brought Christian back home, Nick apologized, but he can’t erase or undo how badly he hurt Chelsea’s feelings. Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors say it bubbles up soon and comes back to bite Nick when Chelsea speaks some stunning words.

Christian’s disappearance divides Chelsea and Nick today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/47F1g8lyVf — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 4, 2018

Scott Dumped, Sharon Needs Comfort

Other Y&R spoilers reveal that Sharon is through with Scott and even stomped on the engagement ring he bought her. She’s ready to move on without him but turns to a familiar face for comfort. Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Sharon takes back control of her life. Meanwhile, Nick feels bad that he was the one to spill the truth about Scott cheating and wants to be a supportive shoulder for Sharon.

Chelsea doesn’t like this at all, and when Sharon and Nick get too close for comfort, the latest Y&R spoilers and rumors suggest that Chelsea snaps and tells Nick the awful truth that Christian is not his son. Canyon News reports that the secret of Christian’s paternity will come out soon, but Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) isn’t the one to let the DNA cat out of the bag. Since Victor and Chelsea are the only living people that know the truth, if it’s not Victor, it must be Chelsea that blabs.

HappyNewYear! Im reading everyone’s tweets about the show!! Thk u so much 4your lovely comments. We worked very hard on this epi, everyone gave a gr8 performance! My special thx 2the writers @malyoung & @MelissaOrdway @Daniel13Hall @JoshuaMorrowYR @CBSDaytime @YRInsider #YR pic.twitter.com/ddlFlx1gtm — sharon case (@sharonlcase) January 3, 2018

Christian Paternity a Deal Breaker

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Chelsea has “a problem letting go of the past” and Nick’s recent harsh words triggered her anxiety over finding out that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) was the father of Sage’s son and then the extra kick in the gut of Adam’s death. When Nick taunted Chelsea saying that Christian wasn’t her son and she didn’t understand, she thought about the fact that Christian also isn’t Nick’s son, he’s Adam’s.

The problem is that once Chelsea utters those words and lets Nick know the unsettling truth, she’ll never be able to take it back. There likely will be no way for Chelsea and Nick’s relationship to survive the reveal since if she were going to tell him, it should have been done long ago. Even Victor decided to keep quiet about it, no matter how angry he’s been with Nick. Scott and Abby’s cheating triggered the breakup and the GCAC brawl, and ultimately, the Christian reveal and split of Chelsea and Nick.

While many Y&R fans feel this reveal is long overdue, some hoped this day would never come, or it would turn out to be a mistake and Nick is really the bio-dad. Catch up now on the latest YR scoop about Graham versus the Abbotts in a nasty court battle next week, Ravi’s rebound romance, and Jack’s looming breakdown. Watch CBS every day and be sure to check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers.