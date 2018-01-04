North Korean Missile Nose Dives Into Own City — Twitter Roars With Possibility Of Kim Jong Un Nuking Himself

On the heels of Kim Jong Un’s threat about the nuclear missile launching button on his desk comes reports that the launch of a North Korean missile failed, hitting one of its country’s own cities. While this failed missile launch occurred earlier this year, the news about this event was just revealed.

The intermediate-range ballistic missile, which Kim Jong-Un and officials in North Korea have boasted about, turned itself into a short-range missile while it was still over North Korea. It actually turned out to be a very short-range missile when it flew just 24 miles before nose-diving into the country that launched it, North Korea.

The missile didn’t land in a rural area, it actually hit a complex of industrial or agricultural buildings, according to the New York Post. The U.S. government reports that it was a failure with the first-stage engine that brought the missile down, crashing into buildings on April 28, 2017.

So what are the folks on the social media sites thinking about this today? It didn’t take long for Twitter users to chime in with all types of suggestions, including leaving Kim Jong Un alone so he himself can take out his own regime with future missile failures.

North Korea accidentally hit one of its own cities with a missile; Little Rocket Man hits his own city with missile. Wonder what would happen if he hit his so called nuclear button… https://t.co/G3MzarvKad — TEXAN ! #VETERAN #CCOT #FOLLOW ME #IRISH #MAGA (@RevRon07) January 4, 2018

As you can see in the tweet above, people are wondering if the mistake could repeat itself if Kim Jong Un hits that button to launch a missile with a nuclear bomb on board.

One Twitter user predicted what’s next in line for Kim Jong Un, which is to nuke himself when he goes to test the nuclear bomb. Another suggested that they “can’t even aim their missiles in the right direction” and there was also a shout-out on Twitter from a few folks conveying “our button works.”

Several people referred to North Korea’s “clueless regime” and Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man” who is playing with rockets. MSN suggests: “In its relentless pursuit of nuclear strength, North Korea’s first land target may have actually been itself.”

The city that the missile accidentally hit, Tokchon, is home to 200,000 people and it is only 40 miles away from the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang. The missile only stayed airborne for about one minute during its test flight before coming back to earth and slamming into North Korean buildings.

Another Twitter user is questioning how Kim Jong Un can rave about a missile capable of hitting mainland U.S. when he couldn’t get the thing to go more than 25 miles away from where he was sitting at the time. This was only a short time ago, not even a year has passed by since that day. This did not leave much time for the North Korean techs to tweak those problems out of their missile design, which some on Twitter have pointed out.

According to CNN News, Japan’s Prime Minister Abe said today that the security situation facing Japan is the “severest since WWII.” The tension in this region has continued on high over the past few months.

The people of Japan know what it is like to have the threat of a missile from North Korea overhead. According to CNN, North Korean regime’s “most recent missile test — during the early hours of November 29 — landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.”