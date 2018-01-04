khloe kardashian reveals baby name choice.

Khloe Kardashian is currently six months pregnant with her first child, and things are going well. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show to about all of the exciting things happening in her life, such as the second season of her television show, Revenge Body, and her new little bundle of joy, whom she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome later this year.

According to a Jan. 4 report by Radar Online, during her time on Ellen, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her pregnancy, and gave out some personal details. She also played dumb when it came to questions about her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, being pregnant. One thing Khloe did reveal was that she and Tristan were currently thinking of baby names, and that choosing a name seemed to be one of the hardest things about the pregnancy.

However, Khloe Kardashian, who admitted that she and Tristan Thompson don’t yet know the sex of their baby, says that she does have a little boy’s name picked out. The reality TV star revealed that if she were to have a son that she plans to name his Tristan Thompson Jr. However, choosing a girl’s name has been much harder. Kardashian did state that she will likely choose a name that starts with the letter K or T if she and Tristan have a baby girl.

Traditionally, a man’s first son is the one who takes his name. However, Tristan Thompson already has a baby boy. The NBA star’s oldest son, whose name is Prince, recently celebrated his first birthday. Prince’s mother is Tristan’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The couple split during the pregnancy, and Thompson quickly began dating Khloe Kardashian.

During Khloe’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the reality star said that her pregnancy feels like perfect timing. Kardashian has talked about having children in the past, and has even hinted that there could be some infertility issues to conquer if she wanted to start a family. However, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child together, and fans will waiting to hear what they’ve decided to name their new arrival.

Fans can watch Khloe Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sunday nights on E!.