Randall Emmett Had ‘So Much Fun’ Ringing In The New Year With Lala Kent, Addresses Gold-Digger Comment

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett celebrated the New Year holiday together in Miami, and as they did, they went public with their romance after facing several months of rumors.

As the movie producer and his Vanderpump Rules star girlfriend prepared to return home to Los Angeles, Randall Emmett shared a photo of Kent boarding his private jet. Then, in the comments section of the photo, Emmett answered questions from fans, some of whom questioned him about his visit to the East Coast.

“It was so much fun,” he wrote to a woman who asked if he and Lala Kent enjoyed their time together in Miami.

Randall Emmett also said that while he didn’t share a photo of Lala Kent’s face in the photo in question, he and the reality star will continue to share more and more images of one another as time continues.

Randall Emmett was then faced with a message from a critic who pointed out that Lala Kent likely wouldn’t be in a relationship with him if he “wasn’t rich.” In response, Emmettt said “ouch” and noted that the Instagram user’s comment was “kind of harsh.”

Just before Randall Emmett shared an image of his girlfriend on Instagram, Lala Kent posted a photo of her own that included an image of Emmett planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

Lala Kent was first accused of dating a married man named Randall at the end of 2016. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, a number of Kent’s co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney, lashed out at her for allegedly dating a man with a wife, but Kent denied the allegations.

Although Lala Kent maintained that she never dated a married man, Randall Emmett’s divorce from ex-wife Ambyr Childers wasn’t finalized until December 22, weeks after they were seen kissing one another at a FabFitFun event in Beverly Hills, California.

