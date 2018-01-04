Beth Chapman Joins Army Of Fans Pleading For New Reality Show

Beth Chapman has heard the cries of loyal Dog the Bounty Hunter and On the Hunt fans on social media and has begun interacting with their pleas. Over the last several days, Beth has begun re-tweeting messages from fans who are begging for a new reality series featuring the Chapman family.

Dog the Bounty Hunter ran on A&E for eight seasons beginning in 2014. The show was eventually canceled by the network in 2012 to the fans dismay. Things began looking up when a new series featuring Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth began on CMT. Dog and Beth: On the Hunt ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2015 when Beth announced the family would be leaving CMT.

The family returned to television in November of last year under despairing circumstances when their two-hour special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, premiered on A&E. The mini-documentary followed Beth’s journey as she battled Stage II throat cancer. Despite the emotional journey fans were taken on during the special, they were happy to have the Chapman’s back on TV.

That two-hour special left Chapman family fans desperate for a new reality series, and thousands took to social media to beg for a new show. Beth has now joined the fun and is re-tweeting fans who are pleading with A&E for a new reality series. As The Inquisitr reported in November, fans have been pushing for a new show for some time, but now, Beth is getting in on the action.

For the last several weeks, Beth has been hashtagging “#aetv” on most of her Instagram posts, causing fans to question if the show was coming back. Now that she’s begun re-tweeting, it appears the hashtags are just another plea to get the station to take notice.

HEY, I agree with @nunveilingmercy #WhyNot let's SHARE our desire to bring #DogAndBeth back to @AETV @TFactoryMedia I agree & know our dear PAL @theRealJaneBond is extremely LOYAL to @MrsdogC & @DogBountyHunter agrees to bring them back with an All NEW #RealityShow in 2018 Oh YES https://t.co/JSQI3ZkVL2 — Bobby Brown (@bobbybrown719) January 4, 2018

Chapman family friend, Bobby Brown has been a huge supporter of Beth and her family and has been a leading force in pushing for a new reality program. Bobby has been sharing tweets from fans he comes across on Twitter who are wishing for a new show. Many of these fans are happy to be watching Dog the Bounty Hunter in syndication but are hoping for a little bit more.

“Please bring back new Dog The Bounty Hunter,” Beth re-tweeted from a fan. “There are so many fans out here waiting to watch great TV again.”

“It’s time to bring Beth and Dog back to @AETV,” another fan noted.

Beth has retweeted multiple pleas from fans in just a couple of hours but has also been liking posts from fans who are hoping for Dog the Bounty Hunter, round two. There has been no word from A&E just yet, but with this much support, they can’t stay silent for long.