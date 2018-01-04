Lady Gaga Flaunts Tattooed Body In White Thong Bikini To Ring In New Year

Lady Gaga is joining the club of celebrities who are sharing photos of themselves in bikinis to ring in the new year. Gaga is seen in nothing more than a white thong bikini in a new Twitter post to her 75.9 million followers. While most of the other stars posted their swimsuit and bikini images on New Year’s Eve or just before, Gaga waited until Wednesday to spring her photo on fans.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” the pop superstar captioned the tweeted image.

Lady Gaga, 31, flaunted her fit body and revealed her many tattoos. The angle is a profile shot with her looking upwards as she poses next to a tree. Her white thong bikini had a nice accent of gold straps and was accessorized in gold on the back of the thong portion. The pop music sensation had her blonde hair pulled back with a small black band. Tattoos of David Bowie, a bouquet of roses, a unicorn, and other designs were visible.

Daily Mail reports that the six-time Grammy winner had the photo snapped at either her seaside Malibu mansion or in Tulum with her rumored fiance, Christian Carino, and her manager, Bobby Campbell.

Lady Gaga bares her behind in white thong bikini https://t.co/JCbfgD1xGe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 4, 2018

The full image of Lady Gaga in her white thong bikini can be seen in her actual tweet. The thong left very little to the imagination in the music star’s photo. Fans are raving about how incredible and sexy their favorite star looks in the image. One fan raved that the photo of Gaga in the thong bikini “should be in a museum” and tweeted a superimposed image of the star’s tweet in a frame on a museum wall with a woman and her two children looking at it.

As People reports, Lady Gaga has quite a year ahead of her. Gaga already confirmed on Instagram that she partnered with MGM Park Theater for a two-year contract concert series in Las Vegas. She wrote to her fans that the rumors were true and that she’ll have her own residency in Vegas, a town she said she was “made for.” She promised it would be the “beginning of a new era.”

Lady Gaga intends to create a “brand new show” for the Vegas venue, located at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.