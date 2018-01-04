Kim Kardashian is hitting back at reports claiming she and husband Kanye West partied the night away after their two-year-old son Saint West was hospitalized for pneumonia over the holidays. The star seriously lashed out on social media this week after a fan pointed out that some were accusing the couple of abandoning the toddler at the hospital.

Kardashian slammed the allegations on Twitter on January 3, calling out those who accused her and her husband of leaving their ill son in the hospital to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

“Lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” the mom of two – who’s expecting her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate in the coming weeks – tweeted.

“We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. [New Year’s Eve] WAS SUNDAY NIGHT,” Kim then continued, confirming that she and Kanye did ring in 2018 with a party but only after Saint was at home and in bed following his hospital stay.

“People came over when he was already asleep for the night!” Kardashian wrote on the 280-character site as she addressed the recent rumors about her parenting skills, calling out anyone who claimed she abandoned her son. “Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

Kim’s response came after a fan tweeted her on January 3 claiming that rumors were floating around that Kardashian and West partied together while Saint was still in the hospital.

The fan, who goes by the name Jake, defended the reality star against the allegations, pointing out that both Kim and Kanye “love their kids so much.”

“Why do people continuously think KimYe were ‘partying’ New Year’s Eve while Saint was at the hospital?” they asked on the social media site earlier this week, using Kardashian and West’s couple name of KimYe. “To even THINK they weren’t around when Saint was sick is really stupid af.”

It’s not clear where the rumor first stemmed from, though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave an update on how her son was doing on Instagram on January 2 where she confirmed that Saint had, in fact, been hospitalized for three nights and was even put on an IV but was now safely back at home.

“[After] seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” Kim told her 105 million followers on the site this week, adding that “pneumonia is so scary.”

Kim then told fans alongside a sweet black and white photo of herself holding Saint that she was “so grateful” to doctors and nurses the world over for the work they do, before confirming that her two-year-old was “home and all better” following the scary incident over the holiday period.

The latest drama for the Kardashian clan came just days before Caitlyn Jenner took another jab at her former family members in a new interview, where she claimed that her ex-wife Kris Jenner and her daughters often leak stories to the press and can’t be trusted.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on the series Life Stories, Caitlyn slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars and admitted that she never officially told Kris, Kim, or any of the family about her decision to transition into a woman because she couldn’t trust them with the very personal news.

Jenner also confirmed that she’s no longer speaking to any of the Kardashian side of the family, despite being married to Kris for 24 years before their divorce in 2015, but is still keeping in touch daily with her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.