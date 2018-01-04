Harvey Weinstein’s Women And His Favorite Bad Things

The Hollywood mogul allegedly liked certain things from women as indicated by his requests and sexual advancements to his accusers. Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by 84 women according to USA Today but no one knows the actual number of women.

Weinstein seemed to be attracted to younger women with ages ranging from 21 to 34 with the exemption of Kate Beckinsale who he offered alcohol to when she was 17. English actress and fashion model, Cara Delevigne (25) recounted her experience with Harvey; according to the actress, he bragged about the actresses he had sex with when they were alone.

Harvey Weinstein’s confession to Cara about the actresses he has slept with implies that it’s a huge number. Weinstein’s actions, according to reports, span decades. Hopefully, more women will step forward with accounts of their ordeal with the former Hollywood big shot. Weinstein’s accusers include Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and many others.

Harvey Weinstein’s list of favorite bad things includes forced intercourse or rape, oral sex, massages, groping, and posing unclad. Weinstein has been accused of rape, masturbating in front of women, groping, and massages. Most of the accusers that have spoken out have implied that they were younger in their career.

From their encounters with Harvey, we can also deduce the kind of things he was into. Sophie Dix, Louisette Geiss, and Angie Everhart revealed how Weinstein masturbated in front of them. Lacey Dorn and Trish Goff also accused him of groping them to their disgust and discomfort.

Weinstein requested a massage from Louise Godbold, Judith Gordreche, and Mimi Haleyi. Haleyi was invited to his hotel room during the Cannes Film festival in 2006. Sarah Ann Masse recounted how he hugged her in his underwear. Paula Wachowiak (62) alleged that Weinstein exposed himself to her when she was 24-years-old while filming The Burning in 1980.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Actresses Paz de la Huerta (33) and Annabella Sciorra (57) both accused Weinstein of rape. Huerta, a model and actress known for her role in Empire, talked about the incident in an interview with Vanity Fair on November 2, 2017. Annabella Sciorra is known for her role in Reversal of Fortune she alleges that he raped her in the 90’s. Some of his accusers have chosen to remain anonymous but their accounts give us a glimpse of the kind of perverted things Harvey liked.

The Hollywood mogul preyed on young and upcoming actresses and demanded his favorite bad things in exchange for roles and other favors.