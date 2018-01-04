Khloe Kardashian Baby Birth: Allegedly Worried Tristan Thompson Won’t Be There During NBA Game

Khloe Kardashian is said to be concerned that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson won’t be present at their baby’s birth, it has been reported.

The athlete, who is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, could potentially find himself in a conflict if his team ends up having to play a game on the day that Khloe Kardashian gives birth, which has become one of her biggest fears.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe isn’t sure how to approach the situation and see whether the NBA can give Tristan some time off because the last thing she would want is for him not to be by her side when she’s giving birth.

The reality star, who confirmed she’s currently six months pregnant, is already stressing about her concerns to family and friends, making it known that while she is ecstatic to know that her siblings will provide her with support, Thompson must be at the hospital with her.

Supposedly, a request to give Tristan time off from the Cavaliers as the baby’s due date nears has been made but no response so far, the publication goes on to allege.

It’s further said by the outlet’s sources that if Tristan is made to continue playing with no guarantee that he will have a couple of days off from work, Khloe Kardashian will be livid because she considers this as being one of the most important days of her life.

And it goes without saying that this would be Khloe Kardashian’s first child, the insider adds, which only adds to the nervous feeling she’s currently feeling on the thought of not having her man hold her hand as she welcomed their child into the world.

Recent reports have claimed that Khloe Kardashian is likely to fly back to Los Angeles ahead of the baby’s birth in March, with another insider adding that she definitely wants to make sure that she’s not too far off from her family and friends in LA when she’s ready to birth her baby.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Khloe Kardashian has yet to reveal whether she’s expecting a boy or girl. It’s expected to be announced on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.