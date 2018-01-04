Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Star Ready To Share Everything About Unborn Child, Even The Gender

Khloe Kardashian has definitely made up for all the time that she missed sharing about her pregnancy. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was tight-lipped about her status for a few months, she has certainly turned things around after confirming last month that she is indeed pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Now, she is ready to share everything about her journey, even the gender of her unborn child.

The 33-year-old TV personality has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media and it has gotten fans more and more curious about her baby. Since Khloe Kardashian has already confirmed that she is six months along with her pregnancy, the next most-asked question is the gender of her unborn child.

While celebrities usually prefer to keep this detail as private as possible until the arrival of the baby, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she will be sharing the gender of her baby on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series. When a fan asked if she will be revealing this information on their family’s popular reality television show, Khloe replied, “We will be revealing on the show but not this week.” She then added two smiling emojis with heart eyes.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week ???????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

Khloe Kardashian clearly can’t contain her excitement and happiness as she enjoys answering queries from fans regarding her pregnancy. Although she obviously can’t answer all the questions, she answered enough to confirm most important details.

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

But while Khloe Kardashian has been proudly flaunting her baby bump on social media, another member of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner, has suddenly stopped sharing recent snaps on the platform.

The 20-year-old Kylie Lip kit mogul is believed to give birth before Khloe Kardashian, but she still hasn’t addressed anything about her alleged pregnancy. As if her silence is not enough, Kylie Jenner’s social media accounts also became quiet after news broke that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

Although Kylie Jenner still posts a few snaps on the popular platforms, they are mostly throwback photos and business-related. This sudden change of posts led people to believe that she is definitely pregnant because she hasn’t posted anything to show her stomach area when she used to flaunt her enviable curves and flat tummy on social media.