President Donald Trump has lashed out in a statement about Steve Bannon, after excerpts from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, began to go viral on Wednesday, January 3, as reported by the Inquisitr. According to Heavy, Trump issued a statement claiming that Bannon has no ties to Trump or his presidency.

As reported by the Guardian, Bannon didn’t mince words when he spoke with Wolff. Steve claimed that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump and his cohorts would focus on alleged Russian collusion, along with money laundering that would affect Donald Trump, Jr.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

After the allegations put forth in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House began to spread, Trump hit back against such assertions. Bannon wasn’t the only Washington insider who spoke with Wolff. Instead, the tome features revelations gleaned from more than 200 interviews with President Trump and those within his administration. Bannon is quoted extensively in excerpts from Michael’s book.

Trump didn’t turn to his favorite medium of Twitter to lash out at Bannon. Instead, Trump issued a statement that said, in part, that Bannon lost his job, as well as his mind when he was fired from his White House role. Trump wrote that Bannon has realized that “winning” on his own is not as easy as Trump makes “winning” appear. Trump also discredited Bannon from contributing anything to Trump winning the presidency. Instead, Trump blamed Steve for Roy Moore’s loss of a Senate seat in Alabama and wrote that Bannon was only involved to benefit himself.

Trump: Steve Bannon ‘Lost His Mind’ After Being Fired, Leaked ‘False Information To The Media’ At White House. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Bannon used a hurricane metaphor to express the trouble he feels Trump’s White House is facing.

“They’re sitting on a beach trying to stop a Category Five.”

Trump, however, wrote in his statement that he believes Steve isn’t really at war with news organizations, but Bannon allegedly “spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was.” Trump went on to claim that Bannon did not meet alone with him very often. Trump also accused Steve of helping writers write “phony books.”