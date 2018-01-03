‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Makes Shocking Statements About Her Mother

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her relationship with her mother. As many longtime viewers of the show know, Kail and her mother, Susie, have always had a very rocky and complicated relationship. During the early days of Lowry’s reality TV career, her mother was in the picture, but their relationship was revealed to be strained. However, things are much different for Kail and Susie now.

According to a January 3, 2018 report by Pop Culture, Kailyn Lowry took to social media to reveal that she has absolutely no current relationship with her mother. The Teen Mom 2 star says that things have gotten so bad between her and Susie that she doesn’t even have her mom’s phone number.

After Kailyn Lowry’s surprising tweet about her mother, one of her Twitter followers pointed out that the Teen Mom 2 star will only ever have one mother, to which Kail responded that her mother also only has “one daughter,” but that she is choosing to spend Kailyn’s life, as well as the lives of her three children, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, at the bar instead of having a relationship with them. Lowry has opened up about her mother’s alcoholism in the past but mostly chooses to remain silent about the situation.

Happy holidays from #kailandthechaos A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Dec 16, 2017 at 7:27am PST

Back in December, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her relationship with her mother during an episode of Marriage Boot Camp. At the time, the Teen Mom revealed that she doesn’t like to talk about her mother much and that her absence in Kail’s life is a big reason why she became a mother at such a young age. During the episode, Lowry also revealed a memory she had from when she was very young, claiming that she watched the police come and take her mother away, adding that she didn’t understand why at the time but that she now knows that “addiction can do horrible things to people.” Kailyn now says that she wants to be everything that her mother never was in the way she parents her own children.

Viewers can watch Kailyn Lowry’s journey when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.