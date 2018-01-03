‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Accused Of Betraying Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Again

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright say they’re “working on things” after facing a cheating scandal earlier this year, but according to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules couple’s relationship may be doomed.

Following Monday night’s new episode of Season 6, which included Lala Kent making statements about an audio tape, a new report claims that the alleged tape that will reportedly show Brittany Cartwright that her cheating boyfriend is far worse than she realizes.

According to a report by Life & Style magazine, which was shared by All About the Real Housewives on January 3, an audio tape has allegedly made the rounds with the Vanderpump Rules cast that was recorded by Faith Stowers, the woman Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with in 2017.

“Faith recorded Jax saying ‘I’m not sexually attracted to Brittany anymore and I can never see myself marrying her,” the magazine’s source revealed. “When Brittany hears the audio tapes, she’ll have no choice but to call it quits. She’ll be heartbroken and humiliated.”

During Monday night’s shocking episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor told his co-star and friend Brian Carter that he would have had sex with absolutely anyone at the time he cheated with Faith Stowers and said he was in desperate need of attention. He then cruelly made fun of Brittany Cartwright when she began crying about their issues.

While Jax Taylor has done plenty of horrible things to Brittany Cartwright during their two-and-a-half-year relationship, he hasn’t seemed to be as sympathetic as many had hoped.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Jax Taylor attempted to shut down the idea that he slept with Faith Stowers during the debut episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 6. However, in an uncharacteristic move during the following episode, he admitted that he did, in fact, cheat on Brittany Cartwright after two years of dating.

Although Brittany Cartwright vowed to dump Jax Taylor if the report was proven true, she ultimately had a change of heart and wasted no time returning to their home and their bed.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.