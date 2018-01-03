MLB Rumors: Cubs Keen On Re-Signing Jake Arrieta But Face Competition From Cardinals

Jake Arrieta’s days with the Chicago Cubs may not be over just yet. There are rumors swirling around Jake Arrieta and his potential landing spot in MLB free agency. News of a possible return to the Chicago Cubs is developing fast.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs have been in contact with Jake Arrieta and his agent, Scott Boras. The conversation between Arrieta and the Cubs has centered around parameters for a possible MLB free agency agreement.

Nightengale’s assessment on where the Chicago Cubs stand was Jake Arrieta offered a glimpse of both sides being open to a compromise. The prospects of the Cubs re-signing Jake Arrieta will likely come down to the number of years the one-time Cy Young award winner insists on having. The Cubs are rumored to be willing to sign Jake Arrieta to a deal worth $110 million, over four years.

“The Chicago Cubs still need a front-line starter, and would be willing to bring back Arrieta on a four-year deal for about $110 million, but sorry, they refuse to dish out a six-year deal.”

If the Chicago Cubs can convince Jake Arrieta to take a contract with the range of three to four years an agreement could be made. There are plenty of happenings which could lead up to Arrieta re-signing with the Cubs, the biggest one being how the MLB free agency market has slowly progressed thus far.

Because he is one of the top free agents available, Jake Arrieta has received interest from other teams. One of those teams is the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine, the St. Louis Cardinals have expressed some desire to add Jake Arrieta to their pitching staff. However, the Cardinals may not be comfortable signing Arrieta to a deal no longer than four years also.

If Jake Arrieta were to sign with the Cardinals it would weaken the Cubs’ stronghold on the National League Central. Not to mention that the Cardinals would have a stronger rotation than in prior seasons. Also, Jake Arrieta would be the second key player to leave the Chicago Cubs for the Cardinals in consecutive offseasons if he were to sign with St. Louis.

Jake Arrieta is rumored to be deciding between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Centerfielder Dexter Fowler bolted the Cubs in favor of a lucrative contract offer with the Cardinals. If Jake Arrieta decides to join Fowler with the Cardinals, it will likely be due to more money and years.

Because time has shortened and there are several top MLB free agents available, it is possible that Jake Arrieta will find some contract offers suitable enough. Jake Arrieta may also choose to bet on himself by asking for a deal with a player option after two or three seasons. Doing so could signal that Arrieta’s return to the Chicago Cubs is a palatable thought.