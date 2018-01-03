‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Begs Liam For Forgiveness, Liam Storms Out In Rage

Steffy blurted out her hookup with Bill in Liam’s face, shattering the heart of her husband into a million pieces. Up next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy will beg Liam to forgive her, but Liam’s anger will erupt and he will walk out on Steffy full of rage.

Liam (Scott Clifton) insisted that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells him why her doctor ordered a paternity test. It stressed Steffy out, and she ended up admitting she and Bill (Don Diamont) had sex that night she left after finding out Liam’s kiss with Sally (Courtney Hope). Liam is having a hard time now processing Steffy’s confession. He even thinks his father drugged Steffy, and it was not his wife’s fault. But in between her sobs, she admits she wanted it at that moment. She backtracks later to say that it was just sex and nothing more. She makes a tearful plea for Liam to forgive her and assures him that he is the only one she loves and wants to spend the rest of her life with, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

As the reality of the situation dawns on him, Liam will explode in rage. He will walk out the door and Steffy will chase after him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will be down on her knees, but she will receive nothing but a cold stare from Liam. Bill, on the other hand, will be surprised with an aggressive confrontation from Liam. While Bill hoped to remain loyal to his son, Liam considers his dirty deeds in the past and thinks that he is devising another plot against him.

Meanwhile, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Sally will both reach out to Liam once they learned about the trouble between him and Steffy. Hope will be back in town during the week of January 8, and spoilers hint she and Liam will reconnect in some way. Sally, on one hand, will see it as an opportunity to get closer to Liam.

Tune in for more updates. The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.