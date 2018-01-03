‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shows Off Whale Tattoo

Lala Kent is making headlines left and right due to her romance with the newly divorced Randall Emmett. However, on Instagram, after debuting their romance over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star is refocusing her attention on herself and whales.

After arriving back to Los Angeles from Miami, where she and Randall Emmett rang in the New Year with his two children, London and Rylee, and their friends, including Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, Lala Kent took to Instagram and showed off a racy photo of her whale tattoo.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Lala Kent has been vocal with her efforts to raise awareness about SeaWorld as she attempts to save their orcas from captivity. She even recently posed in nothing more than body paint for a PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) campaign with her co-stars, Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix.

“When I saw the documentary Blackfish, it literally changed my entire life,” Lala Kent said in a video for her PETA campaign.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been romantically linked to one another for over a year, but they didn’t confirm their romance until last month as they prepared to celebrate the holidays together. Around the same time, Kent began revealing new details about her relationship on Vanderpump Rules but never mentioned the name of her partner.

Lala Kent began facing allegations of dating a married man at the end of 2015 and ultimately, she ended up quitting her role on Vanderpump Rules because of it. That said, she later had a change of heart, and after making amends with the majority of her co-stars, she rejoined the show for the filming of the Season 5 reunion in February and began filming Season 6 months later.

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have confirmed their relationship at this point, the movie producer is not expected to be seen during Season 6 or any further seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.