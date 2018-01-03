Shannon Beador Reportedly Demands Salary Raise Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13

Shannon Beador is reportedly open to exposing the nasty details of her divorce from David Beador on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, if Bravo TV wants her to do so, they’ll reportedly have to grant her with a massive raise.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador is currently in talks with the network to return to the show for Season 13. However, she wants to make sure they pay her what she’s worth before she agrees to tell all about her recent split.

“Producers are desperate for Shannon to allow cameras to film the divorce drama for the upcoming season because they know it will kill in ratings,” an insider told Radar Online on January 3.

Shannon Beador announced she and David Beador were separating in October as the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end. Two months later, she officially filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage and three kids.

As Radar Online explained, Shannon Beador was initially against the idea of exposing her divorce to the Bravo TV cameras. Now, however, she’s reportedly had a change of heart and is said to be ready to give fans exactly what they want. That said, she wants at least $500,000 tacked onto her existing salary to do so.

Throughout the past few seasons, Shannon Beador has allegedly kept her cheating spouse protected. Now, she is ready to air his dirty laundry and isn’t so sensitive about their failed marriage. In fact, according to the insider, Beador is ready to “destroy” David for all that he’s done to her, including his eight-month affair with another woman. As fans will recall, David admitted to cheating on his wife during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In her divorce request in December 2017, Shannon Beador reportedly asked for spousal support and full custody of their three children, 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime in the coming months.