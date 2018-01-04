Carrie Underwood Shares 40 Stitches And Scary ‘Hard’ Fall: Twitter And Instagram Think Plastic Surgery

Carrie Underwood has charmed her fans with her open ways, beginning back in the days when she was just another wide-eyed singing hopeful, trying not to let Simon Cowell terrify her when she took the stage on American Idol. Now an award-winning country superstar, Underwood has continued to share her life with her followers. But when Carrie recently revealed a terrifying fall that required 40 stitches, some of her followers on Instagram and Twitter didn’t come through for their idol. Instead, they questioned whether her story was a cover-up to hide plastic surgery.

Carrie Underwood Writes Heartfelt Letter To Fans

Underwood’s latest saga began when she turned to Twitter in mid-November to share that she had surgery on her wrist. On January 1, Carrie followed up the surgery revelation in a letter telling fans that she had a scary fall that required stitches as well as treatment for the broken wrist, reported Elite Daily.

“In addition to breaking her wrist, the singer had to get 40 to 50 stitches on her face. [Carrie Underwood’s letter to her fans said] she might look different when she returns due to the stitches.”

Although fans were generally supportive, other followers on Twitter voiced suspicious about the wrist surgery in mid-November followed by the delay before announcing the face stitches. Some trolls were blunt in claiming that Carrie was fibbing on Twitter as well as Instagram.

Suspicious fans expressed questions about the link between Carrie’s November announcement about wrist surgery and her January confession about stitches. The official statement about Carrie’s accident described the “hard” fall and resulting injuries, reported the Independent.

“Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

The statement emphasized that Underwood did not suffer “life-threatening” injuries. However, Carrie’s accident resulted in sufficient damage to require a visit to the hospital for treatment. In a newsletter to her fans, Underwood explained the delay in revealing the extent of her injuries by revealing there was “uncertainty” as to the outcome.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” wrote Carrie. “When I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher, Underwood’s husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Carrie Underwood Post-Workout Photo Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

When a photo posted by Adrienne Gang went viral, the Twitter rumors about Underwood trying to cover up plastic surgery followed. Despite Carrie’s revelations to her fans, some social media followers felt that Carrie looked perfectly fine in the image, leading to plastic surgery suspicions. Face-lift rumors about Underwood soared.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Adrienne came in for questions as well, with some asking if she was seeking publicity and others wondering if she was helping with Carrie’s alleged plastic surgery cover-up.

Twitter Gets Cruel, And Instagram Is Even Meaner

While Twitter users were busy arguing about whether Underwood had plastic surgery, Carrie’s Instagram followers also had responses. The Twitter trolls initially took the lead in slamming Underwood over their allegations that she was lying to fans about a fall and stitches resulting from that accident.

Same ! I am confused – I smell either a lie in this tweet or plastic surgery — L.M.Pothier (@louern) January 3, 2018

Instagram users followed a similar theme, with Carrie’s fans generally supportive but the trolls emerging to attack her with plastic surgery allegations.

“Botched plastic surgery. Bye bye cover girl.”

Even beyond plastic surgery, some Instagram users expressed hostility toward Underwood over her focus on her face.

Carrie Underwood Slammed For Focus On Beauty, Others Allege Intoxication

In the newsletter to her fans, Underwood expressed her uncertainty as to how she might look after she is healed. However, she expressed her gratitude to those who were in her life and appreciation that the accident had not been even more damaging.

Carrie Underwood told her fans about her terrifying accident. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

But Instagram users still had questions for Carrie. One user complained about the emphasis from Carrie about her appearance.

“What she is telling us is looks matter. And I thought she wasn’t vain.”

Another expressed hopes that Underwood would get better, asking “seriously how intoxicated were you when you fell…you only fall with injuries that severe when you are drunk or on something else.” However, in the newsletter to her fans, Carrie emphasized that she wanted to share the truth. Underwood also issued a warning that she would look different the next time that she stepped in front of a camera.

Carrie told her fans that she wants to turn 2018 into an “amazing” year in which she shares her life with her followers. She asked her fans to “understand” that she “might” appear different when she is photographed in the future.