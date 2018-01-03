Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram As Fans Call Vince Herbert Divorce ‘Fake’

Tamar Braxton deleted her Instagram account after fans lashed out at the singer by suggesting her impending divorce from estranged husband Vince Herbert could be “fake” in order to get attention. The singer removed her official account entirely on January 2, shortly after she was spotted at the airport with Vince and their son, Logan, after spending New Year’s Eve together.

Despite being spotted with her estranged husband of nine years – just days after she claimed on December 26 in a post on the social media site that Vince had supposedly got another woman pregnant – Tamar clarified that they were definitely not back together.

Per E! News, Braxton reportedly made it very clear that she and Vince are not reconciling after she filed for divorce in October and were instead spending some time together for the sake of their son, despite her mom Evelyn Braxton claiming on multiple occasions that Herbert had been physically abusive during their marriage.

“NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!” the reality star allegedly wrote on Instagram while referring to being spotted with Herbert twice in the past few days. “Angry or not… it’s about my SON!!”

The Braxton Family Values star, who’s become pretty well known for airing her dirty laundry on the social media site over the years, then vowed to no longer speak about her fractured marriage and impending divorce in such a public forum.

“We ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he’s NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord,” Tamar wrote on Instagram on January 3. “I’ve made LOTS of mistakes and I’m just trying to be a better person.”

The site reported that she then swiftly deleted the post from her page and has since deleted her account entirely.

Braxton’s decision to delete her Instagram account came after fans lashed out at the singer and reality star across social media, with some even claiming that the couple were faking their divorce and marriage problems for ratings for the WeTV reality show, Tamar & Vince.

TMZ spotted Tamar and Vince with their four-year-old son Logan at LAX airport on January 2 and claimed that the star said that they were a “family,” which had fans asking if they’d officially reconciled after they also rang in the New Year together.

Notably, Tamar lashed out at Vince just days earlier in a scathing post on her Instagram page.

Tamar claimed that Herbert had been arrested on Christmas Day for violating a protective order and even alleged that he’d got another woman (who she referred to as a “w***e”) pregnant, though Vince denied those allegations. Braxton also deleted the post from her account shortly after posting it.

The latest drama comes after Braxton used Instagram on multiple occasions in 2016 to lash out at her former co-hosts and friends at The Real after she was fired in 2016.

Tamar threw some serious shade at Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai on multiple occasions on the social media site, even calling them “phony b****es” after she was fired from the talk show in May 2016 after two seasons as a co-host.