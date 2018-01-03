Carrie Underwood Fan Spills Details Of Singer’s Face After Injury: ‘She Looked Lovely!’

Country fans were shocked when Carrie Underwood recently revealed that her face might look “a bit different” after an accident in her home last November. In a recent blog post, the 34-year-old singer opened up to her fans and stated that she needed to have 40 to 50 stitches on her face after the injury.

“It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life,” the country superstar wrote in her blog, as obtained by People.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Since the horrific incident, Carrie Underwood hasn’t stepped out in public. She is currently resting in her home with her husband Mike Fisher and their two-year-old son, Isaiah. Her most recent selfie, taken six days ago, is one where her face is almost completely hidden in a winter scarf.

However, fans pointed out that Carrie has actually been photographed for the first time one month after her bad fall. On Dec. 12, 2017, Carrie posed for a picture with fan and reality star Adrienne Gang after working out together at the gym.

For Adrienne, star of Bravo TV’s Below Deck, bumping into the Grammy-winning country superstar was a total fangirl moment. She gushed at how Carrie Underwood was so “adorable and gracious” and posted their picture together on Twitter.

In the photo, Carrie can be seen sporting a wrist brace on her right arm, but her face is completely scar and stitch-free. Wearing minimal makeup after her workout session, the American Idol alum looks effortlessly beautiful!

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

According to Adrienne Gang, she had no idea that Carrie Underwood suffered a serious injury when she saw her at an exclusive resort in Tennessee.

“[Carrie Underwood] was lovely. Friendly and gracious. Didn’t seem upset or bothered,” Adrienne told E! News.

The reality star also told Radar Online that except for her wrist brace, Carrie looked totally fine and “lovely.”

“She looked lovely. Nothing out of place that I noticed. She looked fine. Just a bit sweaty from her work out, but nothing else.”

Meanwhile, fans quickly jumped in on this latest Carrie Underwood sighting. Replying to Adrienne’s post, some fans noted that their idol’s face does seem a little “swollen” especially on the left side, which is partially hidden from the camera angle.

“That side of her face you can’t see properly, almost looks to be swollen, especially around her nose, cheek, and eye…? And it might be a self-conscious thing for her. Like I don’t think she looks different, I think she’s still beautiful,” one fan commented.

Many also shared their personal stories on how facial injuries have caused insecurities and emotional distress. They applauded the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer for being brave and wished her a speedy recovery.

I was hard on myself after my 4 facial reconstructive surgeries. My plastic surgeon said only I would see the difference, and he is right because no one notices unless I point it out. I have a slight concave in my right cheek and my right eye is a little higher. @carrieunderwood — Lyn Lynch (@LyYvLa) January 3, 2018

Despite her long absence from the limelight, Carrie Underwood seems to be on the mend now. In her blog post, she stated that she’s looking forward to an amazing new year and hinted that she will be getting back on her music career as soon as she’s ready to face the cameras again.