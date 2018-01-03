‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will A Jason And Sam Reunion Succeed, Or Will Jason Turn To Liz?

Since the revelation of who the real Jason Morgan is, many General Hospital fans have been rooting for the reunion of Jason and Sam. Recently, the two reminisced on their good old days and shared a kiss. But could “JaSam” have a happy ending?

General Hospital spoilers tease that the “JaSam” reunion is being explored. However, there are predictions that the two will not end up together eventually. Per Celeb Dirty Laundry, the recent push to bring Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) back together could be a way to just give Sam closure about their past so she can move on completely with Drew (Billy Miller). It is an important part of the story so Sam would not have to wonder about the what-ifs and what-could-have-beens in the future.

Sam’s heart may be confused now, but spoilers tease her final choice would still be Drew. Sam will dismiss her feelings that resurfaced because of that kiss. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will not be willing to walk away from the life she has with Drew.

If Jason and Sam fail to end up in each other’s arms, Jason will still need a love interest. General Hospital spoilers tease that his failed reunion with Sam will lead him back to Liz (Rebecca Herbst). Jason will have a growing concern for their son, Jake (Hudson West), in the coming weeks, which should bring him closer to Liz. Moreover, Liz and Franco (Roger Howarth) have issues to settle between them. Franco has more than enough lies that Liz might not be able to take all of them, leading to their relationship falling apart.

Meanwhile, Jason will not spend much time dwelling on his broken heart. He will set out again on a mission to find Faison (Anders Hove) and continue to search for answers about what really went down the road that led to Drew assuming his identity and to him ending up as Patient Six. General Hospital spoilers hint that he may be in grave danger and have a brush with death.

General Hospital airs Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. on ABC.