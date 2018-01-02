Matt Lauer Responds To Hoda Kotb Replacing Him On ‘The Today Show’

On Tuesday, NBC made the official announcement that Hoda Kotb was to permanently replace former co-host Matt Lauer. According to Lauer’s official replacement, he has contacted her. What did Hoda Kotb’s disgraced former co-worker have to say to her, and what was her response?

After 10 years on the Today Show, Hoda Kotb’s job just got much busier. Besides succeeding Matt Lauer in order to cohost beside Savannah Guthrie for the first two hours of Today, Hoda Kotb will still continue to host the very popular fourth hour alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Before the Today Show aired on Tuesday, an announcement by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack made it official that Hoda Kotb was the new co-anchor along Savannah Guthrie.

Lack praised Kotb for “seamlessly” stepping into the role of co-anchor starting the day that Lauer was fired. Lack went on to say that, “She has the rare ability to share authentic and heartfelt moments in even the most difficult news circumstances.”

In the hour between her two hosting duties, E! News shared Kotb’s glee at being selected as the permanent replacement for Matt Lauer.

Hoda Kotb also shared the news that she received a “sweet” text from Matt Lauer “privately congratulating” her for the promotion, which just so happens to be his former job. Obviously, she has not blocked his number.

“He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: ‘Congratulations!'”

Without revealing what else Matt Lauer actually said to her, Hoda revealed that the sentiment was very kind, and it appeared to be welcome by her.

“And he said some nice words.”

Matt Lauer Sent Hoda Kotb a Congratulatory Text After Today Co-Anchor Announcement https://t.co/GSzzAi2XJ1 — People (@people) January 2, 2018

Hoda Kotb expressed her heartfelt pleasure that she heard from Matt Lauer after the announcement was officially made.

“It meant the world to me to hear from him.”

Over a month ago, Hoda Kotb, along with Savannah Guthrie were the first to announce the surprising news that Matt Lauer was fired from the Today Show for sexual misconduct.

Hoda Kotb has officially been named Today's new co-anchor: She's opening up about Matt's surprising reaction and how they supported each other through the hard times, tonight on #ENews 7/11 PM. pic.twitter.com/Z2b6rvWyvR — E! News (@enews) January 2, 2018

Despite the numerous shocking allegations that have come out in the weeks following the initial announcement by the two co-hosts, Guthrie also revealed to E! News that they have still kept in touch with Matt Lauer, even after he was fired from NBC.

She explained that Matt’s focus has now been his family, but it is clear that the friendship and support remains.

Guthrie revealed that Matt and Hoda have always been good friends, and she knew he would be pleased as Matt was Hoda’s biggest fan.

“We’ve kept in touch and we’ve all been reaching out, and, you know…I don’t think there’s anyone who would be more thrilled than Matt to see Hoda in this role. He adores Hoda and he knows how good she is and so I know that to be true.”

Although Matt Lauer has remained off social media, Hoda Kotb was clearly pleased that he chose to personally text her when the announcement was made.