WWE News: Former World Champion Reveals What Vince McMahon Thinks About Current WWE Talent And It Isn’t Good

Vince McMahon has seen all kinds of superstars and wrestlers come and go throughout WWE, but has he been proud of all of them? It is obvious that there are certain stars who end up being higher up the ladder or better or more popular than others, but one has to wonder how they compare with the names of the past. A former world champion recently spoke with Vinnie Mac about the current talent in WWE and he didn’t have the best things to say.

McMahon currently has a lot on his plate with keeping WWE going as well as looking to start up the XFL once again, but those are only a few of his ventures. The man knows how to run a business and he’s been successful at it for decades, but he can’t stop times from changing.

The days of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker are in the past. These days, it even seems as if John Cena and Chris Jericho are on their way out and it’s up to guys like Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, and Kevin Owens to carry the torches in professional wrestling.

Still, Vince McMahon doesn’t seem overly convinced that anyone is actually ready to step up and lead the charge.

Kevin Nash was a recent guest of Jim Ross on The Ross Report and he spoke about a number of things that are going on, and that includes the XFL relaunch. Nash believes that Vince McMahon is not going to let his professional football league fail a second time and that research has been done to make sure of that.

Ross spoke with Nash about whether McMahon putting his focus on the XFL would end up hurting the WWE, but they both believe Triple H has that in control. Times certainly have changed, though, and Nash said that Vince recently told him the current talent simply doesn’t want to step up as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“I remember one time I was talking to Vince – it wasn’t the last WrestleMania, I think it was the one before – and I just asked him how things were. And he goes, ‘The thing that’s changed more than anything, [is] back when you broke in here in the fed, it was a shark tank. Like, everybody went after that top prize, and it was a battle. Now, [wrestlers] wait for him to come around with a sword and anoint them.’ It’s just not the same anymore.”

If there are any young superstars out there who want to try and get into the good graces of Vince McMahon and try to “make it,” they need to just do it. Should they take the initiative to step up and try to make their way to the top on their own, Vince McMahon may respect them more for it. Kevin Nash believes the ways of the WWE have changed, but it seems as if the boss would still like to see someone go old school.