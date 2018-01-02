‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says 2017 ‘Broke’ Her

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to social media on New Year’s Day to reveal her thoughts on 2017. The reality TV mother-of-three summed up her year with a short and simple tweet that was both surprising and sad to many fans.

According to a Jan. 1 report by In Touch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry tweeted that 2017 “broke” her. The Teen Mom 2 star’s fans know that she went through a lot of personal drama throughout the year, and it was a very hard time in her life.

During 2017, Kailyn Lowry continued her reality TV career with Teen Mom 2, finalized her divorce with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, announced the pregnancy of her third child, dealt with a scandal surrounding the father of her baby, graduated from college, and more. While Kail has always been considered one of the strongest-willed members of the Teen Mom franchise, she admitted that the past year was a struggle for her.

In 2017, she began her year by telling her close friends that she was pregnant with her third child. Kailyn Lowry had been dating Chris Lopez at the time but was not yet divorced from Javi Marroquin. The pregnancy bombshell came after Kail had told Javi she did not want to have any more children. Lowry kept the identity of her baby daddy a secret for months before finally confirming that Lopez was the father. By this time, they had already split, and Lowry later admitted that he had been cheating on her. Her son, Lux, was born over the summer, but things have been rocky with Chris since his birth.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry also dealt with the end of her marriage to Javi Marroquin. The Teen Mom 2 couple officially called it quits and finalized their divorce. However, bad feelings continued between them, and they often got into social media battles. Later in the year, Javi announced that he had moved on and was dating Kailyn’s Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. The couple is still dating, although Javi has reportedly been deployed for duty by the Air Force again.

However, there were also some big blessings for Kailyn Lowry in 2017 as well. In addition to welcoming her son, Lux, Kail graduated with a degree in communications from Delaware State University and began some new business ventures, including writing a new book and starting a Podcast with her friend, Lindsie Chrisley.

Fans can watch more of Kailyn Lowry’s journey when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.