WWE Rumors: Huge BackStage News On The Shield’s Future, May Not Reunite When Dean Ambrose Returns

The Shield reunion was one of the most anticipated moments for the WWE Universe ever since their original disintegration. Finally, when the trio came together to give fans what they wanted, the reunion was short lived. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reign reunited before the TLC PPV to the delight of the WWE Universe. However, Reigns caught Mumps and was ruled out of action for almost two months.

The Shield reunited after the return of Roman Reigns and battled it out with The New Day at Survivor Series. After emerging victorious at the PPV, Reigns defeated The Miz on the next episode of Raw to win the Intercontinental Championship. Just when things were looking bright for the faction, Dean Ambrose was ruled out with an elbow injury. Ambrose, who was already reeling from an elbow injury, was shown being attacked by Samoa Joe to write him off the TV.

Following a successful surgery, Michael Cole announced that Dean Ambrose would be out of action for about nine months to recover from his surgery. Several rumors indicate that the timeline is being exaggerated as was done with Braun Strowman. However, in any case, the return of The Lunatic Fringe before WrestleMania 34 seems unlikely. This has resulted in major changes in the storylines involving The Shield.

It is speculated that The Shield will not reunite upon the return of Dean Ambrose, as reported by the RingsideNews. It is believed that one of the main reasons for reuniting the Shield was to get Roman Reigns more over with the fans before WrestleMania 34. While WWE may be adamant on pushing Reigns as the next face of WWE, the WWE Universe is clearly divided.

The WWE officials wanted more fans to cheer for the Big Dog before his match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. It is speculated that Roman Reigns will defeat the Beast Incarnate to become the new Universal Champion. Meanwhile, Ambrose was rumored to turn heel and face Rollins at the PPV.

INJURY UPDATE: @TheDeanAmbrose's injury will keep him out of action for approximately nine months. https://t.co/q7mmvhgJIp — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2017

Now, with The Lunatic Fringe out of action for a few months, if not the complete nine months as claimed by WWE, the Shield Reunion will not be required for pushing Roman Reigns. So, it does appear that the short-lived Shield Reunion could be over for the foreseeable future.