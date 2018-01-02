WWE News: Bullet Club Reunites On ‘Monday Night Raw’

In a hugely surprising moment on the first WWE Monday Night Raw of 2018, The Bullet Club reunited for a six-man tag team match. This reunion was an unexpected moment that saw Finn Balor, the man who originally formed The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, join forces with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for a tag team that longtime Balor fans have wanted to see since Gallows and Anderson debuted in the WWE. While there have been hints, where all three men saw each other backstage, this is the first time the WWE has chosen to team the men together.

The Bullet Club

In 2013 in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Finn Balor was the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion under the name Prince Devitt. He teamed up with Karl Anderson in a tag team match and pinned the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. After the two champions had a singles match, which Tanahashi won, Balor started to become cocky and arrogant.

Finn Balor had Bad Luck Fale become his “bodyguard” shortly after that, and then Karl Anderson turned on Tanahashi and joined Finn as well. When Tama Tonga (Haku’s son) joined them, they formed The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Soon, Luke Gallows joined up and became Karl Anderson’s tag team partner.

When Finn Balor signed with the WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling needed to find a way to write him out. To do so, AJ Styles came in and joined up with The Bullet Club, who beat up Finn Balor and sent him on his way to the WWE.

What a coincidence that WWE is putting the original Bullet Club on TV the very same week as #WrestleKingdom12. ???? #RAW pic.twitter.com/UbN56fvX4j — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) January 2, 2018

The Arrival In The WWE

Finn Balor arrived in the WWE by way of NXT. With a name change from Prince Devitt to Balor, he then ended up winning the NXT title and became the first man to ever with the WWE Universal Championship.

Soon, AJ Styles also signed to join the WWE and made his debut immediately on the WWE main roster. Shortly after Styles signed with the WWE, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up as well. Known as The Club, they teamed up with Styles to serve as his muscle. There was even one moment where those three saw Finn Balor in the locker room and tried to give him the “Too Sweet” greeting, only for him to ignore them and walk on.

Every since AJ Styles moved to SmackDown Live, Gallows and Anderson have languished in the mid-card, serving more as a pair putting on skits rather than as legitimate wrestlers. One wonders if re-joining Finn Balor, who has recently stalled in his major league career as well, could help all three wrestlers.

The Bullet Club teamed up for the first time in years on Monday Night Raw to beat Elias Samson, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a six-man match. Despite not teaming up in years, they won easily with Balor picking up the pinfall.

When the match ended, The Bullet Club stood in the ring together and gave each other the “Too Sweet” hand gesture, and it looks like the dream team has become a reality.