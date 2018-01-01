You Need To See Heather Mosher’s Wedding Pics, The Breast Cancer Patient Died Hours After Marriage

Heather Mosher, a breast cancer patient from Connecticut, got married in a hospital while she was still on life support. She died only 18 hours after exchanging vows with her boyfriend, David. Now, people are going crazy about the wedding pics.

On December 22, David and Heather Mosher got married at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The people around her were aware that she was spending her last moments. According to her husband, nobody believed she would make it that far. The wedding pics remind him that his wife proved everyone wrong.

The love story started in May, 2015, when the couple met at a dance class. According to David, the couple became inseparable ever since. He eventually decided to propose to her just before Christmas last year.

On December 23, the day David chose to propose to Heather, was the same day when she was diagnosed with cancer. That did not stop David from doing what he wanted to do. He went on with his proposal because he did not want her to be alone in her fight against cancer.

David told WFSB that he had arranged a horse carriage that night and proposed to Heather under a street light. Soon after, she was diagnosed with triple negative, and her chance of survival became extremely bleak.

Within a couple of months, the disease reached her brain. She had to be on life support, and she needed a breathing tube. As it seemed like, Heather would not make it until October. Even doctors wondered how she was still fighting it.

The wedding was scheduled to take place on December 30, but Heather seemed unlikely to make it by that time. Doctors advised him to get married sooner, otherwise it might be too late.

The wedding eventually took place on December 22. She died hours after that. And on December 30, when Heather was originally supposed to get married, it was her funeral.

Bridesmaid Christina Lee Karas took the wedding photos.

“She held on to stay alive for the wedding,” she told ABC News.

When she shared the photos on her Instagram account, people started showering their love. According to one of her followers, the pics and the story are now “getting national attention.”