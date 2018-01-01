You Need To See Heather Mosher’s Wedding Pics, The Breast Cancer Patient Died Hours After Marriage

Heather Mosher, a breast cancer patient from Connecticut, got married in a hospital while she was still on life support. She died only 18 hours after exchanging vows with her boyfriend, David. Now, people are going crazy about the wedding pics.
On December 22, David and Heather Mosher got married at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. The people around her were aware that she was spending her last moments. According to her husband, nobody believed she would make it that far. The wedding pics remind him that his wife proved everyone wrong.
The love story started in May, 2015, when the couple met at a dance class. According to David, the couple became inseparable ever since. He eventually decided to propose to her just before Christmas last year.
On December 23, the day David chose to propose to Heather, was the same day when she was diagnosed with cancer. That did not stop David from doing what he wanted to do. He went on with his proposal because he did not want her to be alone in her fight against cancer.
David told WFSB that he had arranged a horse carriage that night and proposed to Heather under a street light. Soon after, she was diagnosed with triple negative, and her chance of survival became extremely bleak.
I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on
Within a couple of months, the disease reached her brain. She had to be on life support, and she needed a breathing tube. As it seemed like, Heather would not make it until October. Even doctors wondered how she was still fighting it.
Heather’s mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather’s reaction to tragedy in other’s lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on
The wedding was scheduled to take place on December 30, but Heather seemed unlikely to make it by that time. Doctors advised him to get married sooner, otherwise it might be too late.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on
The wedding eventually took place on December 22. She died hours after that. And on December 30, when Heather was originally supposed to get married, it was her funeral.
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life’s journey with me. ❤️
A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on
Bridesmaid Christina Lee Karas took the wedding photos.
“She held on to stay alive for the wedding,” she told ABC News.
Another beautiful memory we shared. Loved all the adventures we went on together. Just wish there could have been more????❤️
A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on
When she shared the photos on her Instagram account, people started showering their love. According to one of her followers, the pics and the story are now “getting national attention.”